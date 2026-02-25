Woolworths shares: Best one-day gain on record

M&S and Co-op join call for new 'Good Food Bill' amid claims of failing food system in UK

More than 100 UK retailers, food businesses, investors, health organisations, food and farming NGOs and academics are calling on the UK government to introduce a 'Good Food Bill' to protect citizens, farmers and food businesses. The initiative sees businesses including Marks & Spencer (M&S), Danone, Co-op Group, Bidfood, The Compleat Food Group and caterers Elior and Sodexo are lining up alongside NGOs including The Food Foundation, Sustain, Green Alliance, Barnardo's and WWF, as well as health organisations like the British Medical Association, British Heart Foundation and the British Dental Association.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Spain: Eroski opened 46 franchised stores in 2025, plans over 50 outlets in 2026

Spanish supermarket chain Eroski expanded its franchise network in 2025, investing over €9mln to open 46 new neighbourhood stores. In recognition of its successful franchise model, Eroski received the Best Franchise Award in the Supermarket Franchises category at the Retailer of the Year 2026 Awards, and Franchisor of the Year by the Spanish Franchise Association (AEF). The company plans to open more than 50 new franchises in 2026, focusing on Catalonia, the Basque Country, Andalusia, Madrid, the Levante region, Galicia, and the Balearic Islands. Eroski franchises operate under the 'Contigo' ('With You') model, which incorporates all the features of its company-owned stores. This includes a strong emphasis on local products, high-quality fresh produce, the promotion of healthy eating, family savings initiatives, and responsible social and environmental management.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Australia: Woolworths shares have best day on record as food sales and profit beat expectations

Woolworths has reported a 16% rise in net profit in the first half of the financial year, excluding a $485mln hit for repaying underpaid staff. The supermarket giant says it is making progress on its strategy and has invested in value. Woolworths shares rallied 13%, its best one-day gain on record, after the well-received result. Woolworths Group chief executive Amanda Bardwell said in her interview with ABC News: "When we look at individual products and categories, of course there are examples where commodities will increase... You'll also see that in the fruit and vegetable categories - some years, as is the case at the moment, we've seen really abundant supply of things like avocadoes, so the average selling prices are low, and then there will be season where weather has impacted particular crops".

Source: abc.net.au

SPAR Gran Canaria consolidates its position as one of the biggest allies of Gran Canaria sport

In line with the chain's commitment to food as a driver of health, the supermarket chain organized the traditional children's workshopsbat the latest edition of the Gran Canaria Me Gusta Fair, which introduce the principles of a diet based on fresh products, fruits and vegetables to the youngest children.

Source: maspalomas24h.uk

Lotte Mart launches March Tongkeun Day with deep discounts across Korea

Lotte Mart said it will hold its five-day March "Tongkeun Day" promotion from the 26th of this month to April 2. From February 26 to March 1, "win-win radish (each)" is 1,290 won, "win-win cabbage (whole)" is 1,990 won, and "green onions (bundle)" are 2,490 won.

Source: biz.chosun.com

M&S Ireland back in black with modest revenue growth in FY 2025

The Irish division of Marks and Spencer (M&S) reported a pre-tax profit of €18.72mln in its financial year ended March 2025, the RTÉ reported. Food sales at M&S Ireland increased by 5.8% in its financial year 2025, to €170.73mln, driven by the performance of its own stores as well as collaboration with Applegreen.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Penny Czechia seeks growth with €112mln investment in 2026

Discounter Penny is accelerating its expansion in 2026 and planning to invest over CZK 2.8bln (€112mln) in its Czech operations - a 13% increase from 2025. The company intends to open nearly 24 new stores, extensively modernise its existing network, and upgrade its logistics facilities.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Sweden: Greenfood's Interim report fourth quarter 2025

Greenfood reported: "Greenfood closed 2025 with stronger earnings, healthy cash flow, and continued momentum. Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 20% to SEK 461mln for the year, driven primarily by Picadeli and Food Solutions. Picadeli grew net sales by 11.4% and improved profitability by 20.2%, once again demonstrating the strength of the concept".

Source: greenfood.se

Ireland: Independent retailers call for further action to control costs

The President of the Federation of Independent Retailers (the Fed) in Ireland has again written to politicians across the political spectrum to lay bare some of the challenges facing independent retailers.

Source: retailnews.ie

Ahold Delhaize publishes its Annual Report 2025

Ahold Delhaize published its Annual Report 2025, an integrated report that provides an overview of the company's financial and non-financial performance in 2025.

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

Trader Joe's, Aldi and Lidl offer lower prices but differ in shopper behavior: Placer.ai

Discount grocers capitalized on inflation pressures in 2025, but shopping behaviors at three in particular - Trader Joe's, Aldi and Lidl - varied, according to a Placer.ai report.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Uber Eats expands Canadian grocery selection with the launch of T&T Supermarket

Uber Canada Inc. reported: "Uber Eats announced the national launch of T&T Supermarket, bringing a greater variety of groceries to Canadians' front doors. Customers can now order from T&T locations across Canada, with Quebec delivery launching at a later date. This partnership gives on demand access to fresh vegetables and fruits, fresh seafood, ready-to-eat meals, Asian snacks, and trendy Korean and Japanese beauty products every day through Uber Eats".

Source: newswire.ca