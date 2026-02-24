Spar South Africa “continues to progress the disposal of its UK business”

SPAR Group CEO Angelo Swartz resigns, Reeza Isaacs to take helm

South Africa's SPAR Group has announced the resignation of Angelo Swartz as group chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director, effective as of 28 February 2026. Reeza Isaacs, the current group chief financial officer (CFO), will assume the role of group CEO as of 1 March 2026.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Appleby Westward sale 'substantially agreed'

The sale of Appleby Westward Group, the Spar distributor for the south-west of England, looks to be nearing completion. Spar South Africa, which owns the wholesaler, said in a trading update that it "continues to progress the disposal of its UK business".

Source: talkingretail.com

India: Pluckk set to raise Rs 100 Cr from Euro Gulf Investment

Business-to-consumer fresh produce platform Pluckk is all set to raise Rs 100 crore (approximately $11mln) in a new funding round from existing investor Euro Gulf Investment.

Source: entrackr.com

French watchdog greenlights Les Mousquetaires' Colruyt deal

French competition regulator Autorité de la concurrence has concluded its formal assessment of Groupement Les Mousquetaires' purchase of 43 Colruyt supermarkets.

Source: esmmagazine.com

100 stores and counting: Revolutionising the Lidl checkout experience

Lidl Ireland reported: "We are thrilled to announce a major milestone in our mission to provide the best shopping experience in Ireland: our 100th store (Lidl Fonthill) has officially gone live with Self-Checkout (SCO) technology".

Source: linkedin.com

UK: James Hall & Co. Ltd streamlines wholesale and retail planning with RELEX

James Hall & Co. Ltd reported: "James Hall & Co. Ltd, the family-owned business and primary retailer, wholesaler, and distributor for SPAR across the North of England, has selected RELEX Solutions to upgrade forecasting and replenishment across its wholesale and retail operations. The project includes planning for the company's single SPAR distribution centre based in Preston, Lancashire, and both its company owned stores division and independently owned SPAR stores across ambient, fresh, and frozen categories".

Source: jameshall.co.uk

Unitas members win big at Scottish Wholesale Achievers awards

Unitas members emerged victorious at the annual Scottish Wholesale Achievers awards, taking home more than half of the wholesale trophies up for grabs. United Wholesale (Scotland) (UWS) won six awards, including Best Cash & Carry, Best Licensed Wholesaler - Off Trade, Best Innovation and Best Marketing Initiative for its Spin to Win campaign, plus two individual awards for members of its team.

Source: talkingretail.com

Benelux online eco-supermarkets Pieter Pot and Andy merge

The Dutch packaging-free online supermarket Pieter Pot and the Belgian beverage delivery service Andy are joining forces. Together, they want to form the first international supermarket chain without disposable packaging in the Benelux.

Source: retaildetail.eu

US: Amazon to spend $12bln in Louisiana on AI data centers

Amazon plans to invest $12bln in artificial intelligence data centers in Louisiana. The data center campuses will be based in the Caddo and Bossier Parishes, in northwestern Louisiana.

Source: cnbc.com

Loblaw to open 70 new stores across Canada in 2026 with $2.4bln investment

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. announced that it will pour $2.4bln into the Canadian economy this year, with plans to open 70 new stores, renovate nearly 200 more, and create roughly 9,700 new retail and construction jobs across the country.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Union ends efforts to organize Dash's Market

Workers United has abandoned its effort to organize workers at Dash's Market in Buffalo, N.Y., according to reports. The union, which is an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, launched the campaign at the four-store grocery chain last summer in order to improve working conditions, wages and benefits, the workers said at the time. However, the family-owned company pushed back against the unionization campaign, according to a report in the Buffalo News, leading the union to end its efforts after six months.

Source: supermarketnews.com

America's rethinking meal planning: New report finds frozen foods becoming a kitchen essential

FMI reported: "The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and FMI - the Food Industry Association released the fourth edition of the Power of Frozen in Retail report. Among the report's most significant findings: It's frozen AND fresh, not frozen OR fresh. Three-in-four consumers (76%) now combine fresh and frozen ingredients in the same meal. Households are not choosing between the freezer and the refrigerator. They are using both. The insights follow the recent release of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which call for increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and nutrient-dense foods".

Source: fmi.org