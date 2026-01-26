Asda: “Winter Fruit and Veg Pledge”

Sainsbury’s has cut the price of fruit, vegetable and fridge staples by up to 50%

UK: Aldi crowned 'Favourite Supermarket' at the Good Housekeeping good eating awards

Aldi UK reported: 'The readers of Good Housekeeping commended Aldi for its "blend of affordable, high-quality produce" and "friendly staff", with a landslide of votes leading to the supermarket taking the most sought-after crown'.

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

UK: Asda brings back winter fruit and veg pledge

Asda has announced the return of its "Winter Fruit and Veg Pledge" and will donate the equivalent of 1mln meals as part of its partnership with FareShare and the Coronation Food Project. The initiative will see more than 420 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables given away through the UK's leading redistribution programme over the next 12 weeks after a successful operation last year.

Source: grocerygazette.co.uk

How Spar Alloa Road doubled its delivery sales in 12 months

Scottish retailer Jawad Javed reveals how Snappy Shopper helped transform home delivery into a £350K revenue stream. The Stenhousemuir-based retailer has more than doubled its Snappy Shopper sales in just one-year, growing delivery GMV from £160,000 in 2024 to £350,000 in 2025, as demand accelerated and home delivery became a core part of the business.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

UK: Sainsbury's offering 50% Nectar card discounts

Sainsbury's has cut the price of fruit, vegetable and fridge staples by up to 50%, to entice shoppers away from rival retailers. The Nectar card discounts will be available from 25 January until 17 February in selected supermarkets and online. Fresh produce, including Sainsbury's blueberries and kale, has been lowered to £1 and 44p without a loyalty card from £2 and 89p, respectively.

Source: retailgazette.co.uk

Albania: Lidl to invest €105mln in new logistics centre in Durres

Discount retail chain Lidl has invested €105mln in the construction of a logistics centre in Porto Romano (Durres), which is an important step forward in the development of the country's retail infrastructure and supply chain.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

Denmark: Føtex to promote healthier eating habits

Danish supermarket chain Føtex has partnered with the Danish Heart Association to encourage healthier eating habits among its customers. The collaboration aims to help shoppers to make better food choices through in-store inspiration and education.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Abu Bakr Supermarket launches new campaign to help children achieve their "5 a day"

Abu Bakr Supermarket has launched a new healthy eating campaign aimed at helping children consume their recommended "5 a day" portions of fruit and vegetables more easily and affordably. As part of the initiative, Abu Bakr Supermarket is introducing a range of family-friendly offers on fresh fruit, including 2 packets of grapes for £1, 3 pomegranates for £1, 2 mangoes for £1, 5 oranges for £1, mixed grapes for £1 alongside additional value deals on other fresh produce such as apples, pears, fig and much more.

Source: newsbywire.com

Taiwan: Simple Mart reveals deal to buy OK Mart chain

CNA reported: "Simple Mart Retail Co, which runs supermarket chain Simple Mart in Taiwan, announced that it would acquire the OK Mart convenience store chain for NT$125mln (US$3.96mln). Despite the acquisition, Simple Mart, a community-based supermarket operator, said it and OK Mart would remain two separate brands".

Source: taipeitimes.com

Ahold Delhaize and many of its brands earn 2026 Top Employer certification

Ahold Delhaize reported: "Ahold Delhaize is proud to announce that the Top Employer Institute (TEI) has once again recognized both the company and the majority of its great local brands as Top Employers in 2026".

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

US: Online grocery sales surge 32% in December

Online grocery sales finished 2025 on a high note. Monthly U.S. online grocery sales rose dramatically in December, with total sales increasing 32% year over year to finish the month with a record high $12.7bln, according to the latest Brick Meets Click Grocery Shopper Survey.

Source: chainstoreage.com

US: Wakefern buys 3 ShopRite stores from co-op members

Supermarket News reported: "ShopRite Supermarkets, the division of Wakefern Food Corp. that operates company-owned stores, is acquiring three ShopRites in the Philadelphia area from independent operators, the company confirmed to Supermarket News. The Keasby, New Jersey-based cooperative wholesaler has agreed to acquire the West Chester ShopRite from the Miller family (operating as KTM Supermarkets), the Whitman Plaza ShopRite in Philadelphia from the Colligas family (Colligas Family Markets) and the Roosevelt Boulevard ShopRite in Philadelphia from the McMenamin family (McMenamin Family Markets)".

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Publix has been named on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for 2026

Publix reported: "Publix has been recognized on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list. The company has been named on this list annually since 1996, marking the 31st consecutive year of earning this honor".

Source: businesswire.com

US: New Whole Foods Market in Rogers, Arkansas, to open February 18

Whole Foods Market reported: "Whole Foods Market will open a new 39,500-square-foot store, located at 1801 S. 46th St. in Rogers, Arkansas, on February 18, 2026. Features of the new Rogers store include: An array of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce. All fresh produce and floral items meet our Pollinator Health Policy to reduce the use of chemical pesticides".

Source: media.wholefoodsmarket.com