40% of Dia's discounted items will be fresh produce

In France, Intermarché, Carrefour, and U are the winners of 2025

Carrefour and Intermarché each gained 0.9 percentage points of market share in France last year, mainly thanks to acquisitions. Market leader E. Leclerc is holding its ground, while discounters appear to be stagnating, according to figures from NielsenIQ. With a market share of 23.5% and growth of 0.2 percentage points, E.Leclerc remains the undisputed market leader in France, but the numbers two and three are creeping closer, according to the figures for 2025. Carrefour grew to 21.8%, Intermarché to 18.1%. The number four, Coopérative U, also strengthened its position, with growth of 0.3 percentage points to 12.0%, writes LSA.

Source: retaildetail.eu

New Zealand: Summer produce brings stand-out value as seasonal supply builds

Foodstuffs North Island reported: 'The Foodstuffs grocery co-ops say summer is delivering great value right now, with seasonal fruits and salad ingredients in strong supply. Some of the biggest year-on-year price drops in December included cucumbers (down 37.0%), lettuce (-19.4%), cauliflower (-19.3%), courgettes (-18.7%), broccoli (-17.5%) and kumara (-14.9%). Foodstuffs NZ Managing Director Chris Quin says there's stand-out value to be found in the produce aisle. "The summer months are prime time for salads, and in December lettuce and cucumbers were in strong supply. Stone fruits are also coming through well and we love supporting our Hawke's Bay growers, as many are still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle. Further south, Central Otago's been growing a great supply of cherries, which are popular given the short 6-week season", says Quin'.

Source: foodstuffs.co.nz

METRO named Top Employer in Europe and ten countries for the twelfth consecutive year

METRO reported: "METRO has once again been certified as a Top Employer in Europe by the renowned Top Employers Institute. In addition, METRO AG, its service companies METRO Campus Services and METRO PROPERTIES, as well as the wholesale companies in Germany, France, Romania, Italy, Poland, Türkiye, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Austria, Pakistan and the FSD company Pro à Pro France received the coveted award. This means that METRO will continue to be one of the leading employers in the industry in 2026".

Source: newsroom.metroag.de

Dia invests €180mln in promotions to boost customer savings

Spanish food retailer Dia is investing €180mln this year in promotions - an increase of over €5mln from last year - to help customers save money and make healthy eating more accessible. Notably, 40% of these discounted items will be fresh produce - such as meat, fish, fruit and vegetables - as well as items from the retailer's refrigerated sections.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Aldi denies plans to withdraw from France

Rumors about Aldi potentially leaving France are unfounded, says the German discount chain, which confirms its commitment and emphasizes that no sale process is underway. The French website La Lettre wrote that Nicolás de Lope, the recently appointed CEO of Aldi Nord, had ordered a strategic evaluation of the French subsidiary, which also includes the possibility of a sale. Investment bank Deutsche Bank is said to be studying various scenarios.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Transgourmet Ibérica opens 146 stores, upgrades 82

Spanish wholesale food and non-food distributor Transgourmet Ibérica opened 146 new supermarkets and renovated 82 existing stores across 15 autonomous communities in 2025. The new additions include 28 Suma stores, located in the Balearic Islands (9), Catalonia (5), Andalusia (3), the Valencian Community (3), the Canary Islands (2), the Community of Madrid (2), Aragon (2), Navarre (1) and La Rioja (1). Additionally, three SPAR stores opened in Barcelona and one in Girona - the two provinces where Transgourmet holds the brand licence.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Tesco gives plant-based a boost with 20% off chilled plant-based foods this January

Tesco reported: "This January, Tesco is making it easier for customers to explore plant-based eating with 20% off all chilled plant-based foods, helping shoppers kick-start the new year with flavour-packed, great-value options across some of the UK's most loved brands. Available in larger Tesco stores and online until 27 January, the offer spans 190 chilled plant-based lines, from everyday staples to new, innovative launches, making it simpler than ever to add more plant-led meals into the weekly shop".

Source: tescoplc.com

Spain: El Corte Inglés to invest €650mln in the coming fiscal year

For the 2026-2027 financial year, which begins on March 1, the Spanish group El Corte Inglés is setting aside €650mln for store renovations, the development of technological and logistical capabilities, and the expansion of its activities.

Source: retaildetail.eu

US: Kathryn McLay to depart Walmart

Walmart Inc. announced Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Walmart International, will depart Walmart. McLay will remain in the role until January 31 but will continue at the company through the first quarter to help ensure a smooth transition.

Source: corporate.walmart.com

US: Food Lion expands Carolinas footprint with 4 new stores

Food Lion is expanding its footprint across the Carolinas with the opening of several new stores in the first quarter of 2026. The new grocery stores will open in the following communities: Pontiac, South Carolina - January 21; Statesville, North Carolina - January 28; Greensboro, North Carolina - February 2026; Simpsonville, South Carolina - March 2026.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Ahold Delhaize USA named a Top Employer for 2026

Ahold Delhaize USA has once again been recognized as a top employer in the United States by the Top Employers Institute, earning the prestigious certification for the second consecutive year. The recognition reflects the company's continued focus on creating a workplace where associates feel supported, empowered and connected through a shared commitment to winning together.

Source: globenewswire.com

US: Stater Bros. Markets expands Afresh partnership to unify fresh inventory decisions from store to DC

Afresh reported: "Stater Bros. Markets announced an expanded partnership with Afresh, advancing plans to extend AI-driven fresh replenishment beyond produce into additional fresh departments and upstream into distribution center (DC) forecasting. The move creates a more unified approach to managing fresh inventory across the supply chain - from store ordering through DC buying".

Source: prnewswire.com

US: Natural Grocers makes another addition to its private-label line

Natural Grocers now has five new organic frozen fruits and smoothie blends in its private-label line, the company announced. The new products include: Organic Frozen Sunshine Smoothie Blend; Organic Frozen Super Boost Smoothie Blend; Organic Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend; Organic Frozen Sliced Bananas; Organic Frozen Sliced Peaches.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Kroger kicks off online shopping with Uber nationwide

Kroger has enabled online shopping through Uber's apps at 2,700 stores nationwide, according to an announcement. Shoppers across multiple Kroger banners, including Mariano's, Ralphs, King Soopers and Harris Teeter, can now order groceries through the Uber, Uber Eats and Postmates apps.

Source: grocerydive.com