Morrisons has dropped the prices of fresh fruit and veg

Circle K expands partnership with Too Good To Go to more than 120 participating stores in Ireland

Circle K is making it easier than ever to save good food from going to waste, with over 120 stores across Dublin, the east and midlands now live on the Too Good To Go app, the world's largest marketplace for surplus food. For 2026, Circle K is aiming to have all of its Irish stores on the app by the end of Q1, which will make it one of Too Good To Go's largest partners in Ireland.

Source: retailnews.ie

Italy: Crai rolls out new convenience format in Milan

Italian food retail cooperative Crai has unveiled CraiGo!, its new convenience store format, with the opening of its first location in Milan. Customers will find a range of ready-to-eat options, from breakfast through aperitivo. The selection includes daily prepared salads, freshly cut fruit, wraps, and pre-made sandwiches.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Morrisons drops thousands of prices across fresh produce, everyday essentials and household favourites

Morrisons reported: "Morrisons has dropped the prices of over 2,500 products in stores nationwide and online, including fresh fruit and veg, meat and fish, everyday kitchen cupboard staples and cleaning essentials, offering good, honest value, at a time when customers will be feeling the pinch. For customers adding extra fruits and vegetables to their smoothies, cooking hearty one-pot winter warmers or packing vibrant lunchboxes, the reductions on fresh produce make it easier to start the year on a healthier, budget-friendly note. Fresh favourites such as tenderstem broccoli, sweet potatoes, blueberries, baby plum tomatoes and more are all included".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

Coop Switzerland announces changes in management team

Coop Switzerland has named Daniel Hintermann as the new head of its trading business unit and Philipp Wegmüller as head of logistics and production business.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Fermented vegetable brand moves into retail with listing in Waitrose

Symplicity., a chef-founded brand used by UK restaurants, is launching into retail for the first time with a three-strong range exclusively in 196 Waitrose stores this month. The launch includes three fermented vegetable products: Burgers (2 x 115g - RRP £4.25), sausages (6 x 45g - RRP £4.25), and vegetable 'Nduja (120g - RRP £4.50).

Source: kamcity.com

Germany: EDEKA Minden-Hannover opened 25 new stores last year

EDEKA Minden-Hannover, the EDEKA Group's largest regional arm, opened 25 new stores last year, as well as expanding 14 outlets and modernising 187 existing stores.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Spain: DIA's 'Ready-to-Eat' meal sales grow by more than a third in 2025

Spanish supermarket chain DIA has seen 36% sales growth in the ready-to-eat meal category over the past year. The range also features staples such as salads, legumes, pasta carbonara, meatballs with vegetables, and roasted pork knuckle, alongside bakery products from the 'Bake Off' line.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Albert Heijn introduces weekend brochure in Belgium

Albert Heijn is going to publish a separate weekend brochure with extra promotions in Belgium. The retailer hopes this will further expand its market share. The offers are valid on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Albert Heijn wants to test whether this targeted weekend deals appeal to customers. If the response is positive, the chain may publish the weekend brochure more often, a spokesperson told Belgian newspaper HLN.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Cranberry chaos! Brits reveal the most-forgotten Christmas dinner essentials

Aldi reported: "New research commissioned by Aldi shows nearly a quarter (23%) of those who cook Christmas dinner have forgotten a key item before. The top 10 most-forgotten Christmas dinner items are: Cranberry sauce; Cream; Stuffing; Christmas crackers for the table; Gravy granules; Carrots; Cheese; After-dinner mints; Wine; Custard".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

Holland: De Bijenkorf announces new reorganization

The Dutch department store chain De Bijenkorf is undergoing another reorganization. The Selfridges daughter says it wants to work more efficiently: teams must be able to "work more closely together and processes will be further streamlined", according to the company.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Amazon integrates instant meal shopping into browser-based Alexa model

Customers can ask Alexa for a full week's menu and have a week of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, with their personal preferences taken into account, generated. Customers can then can ask Alexa to add every recommended item they need to their Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market cart, ready to order.

Source: chainstoreage.com

US: Kroger is ready to grow again in Houston area

Kroger's only activity in the Houston area over the past few years has involved store closings and some remodels, but that is about to change. The Cincinnati-based grocer plans to open several stores in the Houston area and continue remodeling existing locations, according to the Houston Business Journal. Kroger did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: supermarketnews.com

UNFI Canada appoints Sylvain Chopra as regional sales director

UNFI Canada has announced the promotion of Sylvain Chopra to regional sales director. In the new role, Chopra will oversee Whole Foods and lead UNFI's independent customer strategy across Eastern Canada.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

US: Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. reports record sales and gross margin financial results for full-year 2025

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. ("the Company"), a holding company focused on the natural and organic grocery sector, announced record-breaking financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Record annual revenue: HCWC reached a new financial milestone in 2025, reporting record annual revenue of $78mln. This reflects a 13% increase ($8.8mln gain) over the previous year. Substantial gross margin expansion: The Company generated approximately $30mln in gross profit for the full year. This represents an annual gross profit increase of roughly $3.5mln over the prior year.

Source: globenewswire.com