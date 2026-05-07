Australian almond portfolio with 18,250ML water rights for sale

Aware Super's Almond Portfolio, spanning Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia, has been brought to market with 4,738 hectares of land and 18,250 megalitres of water entitlements.

The portfolio includes five non-contiguous holdings with 2,368 hectares planted to almonds and 284 hectares of citrus at Amaroo. A further 388 hectares is developable, with the balance used as grazing or support land.

© LAWD

Properties include Farm 7 and Mullroo in Victoria's Sunraysia region, Bunargool and Billa Downs in New South Wales, and Amaroo in South Australia's Riverland. The portfolio includes 11,995ML of Victorian Murray High Reliability water entitlements and 6,255ML of South Australian Class 3A water entitlements, all supplied from the Murray River.

The entire portfolio is leased to Select Harvests Limited, one of Australia's largest integrated almond companies.

According to Danny Thomas of LAWD, permanent planting opportunities of this scale are becoming less common in the almond sector.

The Amaroo property near Renmark includes 1,130 hectares of almonds with a weighted average tree age of 16.3 years, along with 284 hectares of citrus planted with navel oranges and mandarins. Water is supplied directly from the Murray River through drip irrigation and micro spray systems.

Farm 7 at Cullulleraine includes 158 hectares of almonds with an average tree age of nine years and access to 2,304ML of annual water use. Nearby Mullroo has 292.85 hectares of almonds with a weighted average tree age of 13.6 years and an annual extraction limit of 4,018ML.

Bunargool near Euston has 578 hectares of almond orchards with a weighted average tree age of 10 years, while nearby Billa Downs includes 209 hectares planted to almonds averaging 7.8 years old.

Infrastructure across the portfolio includes accommodation, machinery sheds, fertiliser storage, pump systems, offices, and staff amenities. The orchards also have access to nearby almond processing facilities operated by Almondco Australia, Laragon, Olam International, Select Harvests, and Australian Farming Services.

The portfolio is being offered for sale either in one line or as separate assets through an expression of interest campaign closing June 19, 2026.

For more information:

Danny Thomas

LAWD

Tel: +61 439 349 977

www.lawd.com.au

Tim McKinnon

Tel: +61 448 802 309

Elizabeth Doyle

Tel: +61 400 102 439