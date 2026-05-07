The Spanish company Juan Motilla maintains an upward trend in its sales volumes. After closing the 2022-2023 season with 63 million kilos, it reached 105 million in the 2024-2025 financial year. In the current 2025-2026 season, forecasts point to exceeding 115 million kilos.

Unlike other large operators in the sector, the company from Carcaixent, in the province of Valencia, highlighted that its growth has been achieved without relying on investment funds or corporate acquisitions, but on an organic strategy based on client trust, commercial development, and the consolidation of new relationships in international markets.

© Juan Motilla S.L.

Juan Motilla's team at the Fruit Logistica international trade fair in Berlin.



"This growth is the result of constant, client-focused work and continuous improvement. We have grown without relying on investment funds or acquisitions, which reinforces the solidity of our model," says Sales Director Juan Motilla.

International expansion has been one of the key pillars of this development. "We have opted for a diversified presence in strategic markets, combining product quality, operational efficiency, and a flexible service adapted to each customer," says Motilla.

This approach was recognized last year with the Valencia Chamber of Commerce's Internationalization Award, which served to highlight the company's global projection and its contribution to the Valencian economy.

"Internationalization is part of our DNA. It allows us to grow, but also to provide value to our environment, creating stable employment and contributing to the development of the agro-food sector," says Motilla.



Juan Motilla SL is a Valencian family business that is already in its fourth generation. With facilities in Carcaixent and Alzira, each specializing in mandarins and oranges, the company has evolved over the last decade and made a structural leap in its operational dimension.

The company is carrying out an ambitious investment plan of more than 10 million euros aimed at modernizing its facilities, including the complete renovation of the Carcaixent plant, both in terms of production lines and machinery, as well as its external infrastructure.

© Juan Motilla S.L.For more information:

Kike Castella

Juan Motilla S.L.

Tel.: +34 659 74 67 99

[email protected]

motilla.es