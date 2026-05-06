Indian citrus estate supports 6,000 farmers with training and mechanisation

The Citrus Estate at Bhunga in Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, is expanding its role as a support centre for fruit growers through training, mechanisation, orchard management, and post-harvest services.

Established by the Department of Horticulture in 2007, the estate was developed to support diversification away from water-intensive crops and encourage the cultivation of fruits and vegetables in the Kandi and rain-fed areas of Hoshiarpur.

According to official data, the estate has covered nearly 380 villages, benefitting more than 6,000 farmers across around 1,900 hectares.

The centre provides technical guidance on orchard management, including planting methods, canopy management, pruning, fertiliser application, and pest control. Training camps and seminars are also organised to introduce horticultural practices and citrus varieties such as kinnow, sweet orange, and tangerines.

The estate also provides farm machinery on a rental basis to support small and marginal growers. Tractors and agricultural equipment are available to reduce operational costs and improve access to mechanisation.

To support post-harvest handling, the estate operates a grading and waxing unit for citrus fruits aimed at extending shelf life and improving product presentation. Licensed pesticide and fertiliser stores are also available on site.

Additional services include soil, water, and leaf testing, along with pheromone and cue-lure traps for fruit fly management. The estate also operates a weather forecasting station to support pest and disease management through climatic data.

"The objective of the Citrus Estate is to provide end-to-end support to farmers-from planting to marketing-so that horticulture becomes a sustainable and profitable alternative to traditional farming," said Dr Jaspal Singh, Assistant Director Horticulture-cum-Chairman of the Citrus Estate.

"With shrinking water resources and rising input costs, shifting towards fruit cultivation, especially citrus, is not just an option but a necessity for ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability in Punjab," he added.

The estate has also supported diversification into crops, including kinnow, guava, and litchi. However, challenges remain, including nursery plant availability, cold storage infrastructure, and market access. Experts also pointed to the need for improved logistics support and freight subsidies.

Source: The Tribune