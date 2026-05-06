South African grapefruit campaign expands into France and Netherlands

SummerStar Ruby Grapefruit growers have launched the 2026 European summer campaign, expanding into France and the Netherlands following the 2025 season.

Backed by growers within the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA), the initiative was launched last year under the SummerStar Ruby Grapefruit brand. The campaign focuses on repositioning grapefruit among younger consumers in Europe. Participating growers contribute voluntarily to a joint marketing fund.

The 2025 campaign focused on Germany and included digital marketing, influencer activity, public relations, and retail partnerships.

© SummerStar Ruby

"Last year was about fundamentally changing how consumers see grapefruit through clear, consistent messaging," said Nicci Stewart, SummerStar Ruby marketing lead. "We positioned SummerStar Ruby as sweet, tangy, and incredibly versatile."

South Africa packed 15.3 million cartons of grapefruit in 2025, up 7% year-on-year, supported by growing conditions and stable pricing.

For 2026, the campaign is expanding further in Germany while adding France and the Netherlands. Retail promotions will be introduced across all three markets, including QR-coded stickers linking consumers to recipes and product information.

"We're moving from awareness to action. This year is about converting interest into consistent purchase behaviour," Stewart said.

Digital activity will continue across food, health, and lifestyle channels. According to the campaign organisers, influencer content generated more than 9 million views during the previous season.

A recipe competition has also been launched on social media to encourage grapefruit consumption during the European summer.

Export volumes are expected to increase by a further 16% in 2026.

"We're seeing meaningful shifts in perception, alongside growing engagement across the value chain," said Barry Landman, Chairman of the Grapefruit Variety Focus Group.

He added that growers remain focused on changing perceptions of grapefruit among younger consumers in Europe.

© SummerStar RubyFor more information:

Nicci Stewart

SummerStar Ruby

Tel: +27 82 820 1712

Email: [email protected]

www.summerstarruby.com