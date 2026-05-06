St. Vincent potato trials point to lower import reliance

Recent Irish potato trials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are showing higher yields compared with previous experiments, according to Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce.

Following visits to three experimental plots in the Belle Isle area, including a farm operated by inmates at the Belle Isle prison facility, Bruce said the results suggest the country could reduce reliance on imported potatoes.

"We are duty-bound to continue to push this type of production," Bruce said. "Even if we don't get to the point where we export the white potato, we could get to the point where we don't have to import it."

Potatoes produced at the Belle Isle prison farm are also expected to supplement food supplies within the facility, reducing the need for imported products. The Ministry of Agriculture said the crop could also support food diversification alongside crops such as dasheen.

Bruce urged growers to follow recommendations from extension officers and the ministry's planning unit, noting that not all areas are suited to potato production. He advised farmers in unsuitable areas to consider alternative crops such as ginger.

Agriculture Instructor Iasha Cambridge said the trial plots recorded good potato sizes, strong yields, and limited spoilage.

According to Cambridge, the results and grower training provided through extension services indicate the country is ready to move toward larger-scale production.

"We also had a farmer who reported that he had over 1,200 pounds of potatoes harvested already from just a small area of land," Cambridge said.

Source: St. Vincent Times