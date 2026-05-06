The 7th Spanish New Potato Congress will be held on May 7 in Seville

The 7th Spanish New Potato Congress, organized by Asociafruit (the Association of Fruit, Vegetable, Flowers, and Live Plants Producing and Exporting Companies) and Fepex, will bring together producers, technicians, regulators, and distributors under the theme "Sustainability, Origins, and Market." The event will address key issues affecting potato production, including restrictions on phytosanitary products and marketing challenges, such as international competition from third countries like Egypt. The Congress will also examine declining household consumption.

The early new potato is a key crop in Andalusia, primarily exported to Europe. It is a high-quality product sold fresh without preservation. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food, Andalusia has 9,750 hectares of potato cultivation. Seville leads production, with nearly 5,200 hectares, while additional cultivation occurs in Cadiz, Huelva, Malaga, and Cordoba. Along with Murcia, Andalusia is among Spain's top potato producers. Andalusia harvests the earliest potatoes, supplying both the Spanish and European markets year-round.

In 2025, Spain exported a total of 354,843 tonnes of potatoes, with a focus on early potatoes.

In addition to new potatoes, imported potatoes are available to meet domestic demand during winter, primarily sourced from France. Spain imports more potatoes than it exports, with foreign purchases surpassing 1.2 million tons and showing a growing trend, especially within the EU. France remains the leading supplier, delivering 941,379 tons in 2025, according to data from the Customs Department analyzed by Fepex. Recently, imports from third countries, such as Egypt, have increased significantly, with 38,998 tons imported in 2025.

The potato sector in Spain has historically shrunk significantly, with cultivated land decreasing by over 70% since 1990. Nonetheless, recent years have seen a modest recovery, with area under cultivation rising from 59,219 hectares in 2023 to 60,947 hectares in 2024, then reaching 66,660 hectares in 2025.

Production stays relatively steady, totaling 1,921,848 tons in 2023, 1,971,171 tons in 2024, and 1,947,962 tons in 2025.

La Rinconada, host of the 7th Spanish New Potato Congress this Thursday, has become a leading hub for early new potato production in Spain and a key reference in the Andalusian sector, concentrating a substantial share of the region's production and commercial activity for this crop.

For more information: www.fepex.es