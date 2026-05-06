'First domestic table potatoes expected at the end of week 20'

Early table potatoes grown under plastic sheeting in the Rhineland are at a similar stage of development as last year. The plastic sheeting has been removed from the first fields, Weuthen reports in its latest market update. The first German early table potatoes for on-farm sales are expected by the end of next week. Meanwhile, the supply of packable table potatoes of sufficient quality for the premium segment continues to decline. Discount potatoes remain available and are selling steadily.

Consumption of table potatoes in Germany has continued to rise. Potatoes of inferior quality in the Rhineland are being diverted to alternative uses, such as biogas, animal feed, etc. Exports to Eastern Europe have picked up slightly, though only for high-quality potatoes. Exports to Africa continue to be sold in the Netherlands at very low price levels. French table potatoes are in little demand in Germany and are barely making a significant market entry. Meanwhile, Egyptian early table potatoes are supplementing the supply in food retail.

Spanish early table potato cultivation has been delayed due to late planting and heavy rainfall during the planting period. The weather in recent weeks has also not been conducive to quality.

Onion exports continue to decline

According to Weuthen GmbH, the export market for table onions continues to decline. In week 15, only approximately 15,000 tons were exported to the Netherlands. Contracted goods are currently being shipped as scheduled, while exports to Eastern Europe are virtually nonexistent. Furthermore, there are steady onion sales to German food retailers, with prices remaining stable.

Source: Weuthen