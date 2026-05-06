Philippine agricultural imports hit record US$1.9 billion in March

The Philippines imported a record US$1.90 billion worth of agricultural products in March, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The figure marked a 10.8% increase from US$1.71 billion in the same month last year. Agricultural imports accounted for 72.3% of total agricultural trade and 14.9% of the country's total imports for the month.

Agricultural exports totaled US$727.17 million in March, down 3.3% from US$752.33 million a year earlier. Exports represented 27.7% of total agricultural trade and 8.9% of the country's total exports.

Total agricultural trade reached US$2.62 billion in March, up 6.5% from US$2.46 billion in March 2025. The agricultural trade deficit widened to US$1.17 billion, compared with US$958.21 million in the same month last year.

Edible fruit and nuts, including citrus and melon peels, accounted for the largest share of agricultural exports at US$231.24 million, or 31.8% of total agricultural exports.

Agricultural exports to ASEAN countries reached US$56.60 million. Malaysia was the largest ASEAN destination for Philippine agricultural exports, accounting for US$16.56 million or 29.3% of exports to the region.

Exports to European Union member countries totaled US$181.29 million in March. The Netherlands was the main EU destination for Philippine agricultural products at US$102.77 million, representing 56.7% of agricultural exports to the bloc.

Preparations of vegetables, fruits, nuts, and other plant products accounted for US$13.00 million, or 7.2% of agricultural exports to EU countries.

Agricultural imports from ASEAN countries reached US$747.83 million. Vietnam was the leading source of agricultural imports from the region at US$208.52 million, accounting for 27.9% of the total.

Agricultural imports from EU member countries reached US$101.02 million in March. Spain was the leading EU supplier at US$18.37 million, representing 18.2% of agricultural imports from the bloc.

Source: The Manila Times