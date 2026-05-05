Ukraine updates grant rules for fruit, vegetable storage, and horticulture support

Ukraine has updated mechanisms for granting state support for horticulture, berry production, viticulture, greenhouse farming, and the construction of fruit and vegetable storage facilities. Amendments to Resolution No. 738 of 21 June 2022 were adopted on 22 April, 2026.

The changes introduce mandatory verification of funding recipients in line with the framework agreement between the European Union and Ukraine. Grant recipients must disclose the source of funding using the EU emblem and the label "funded by the European Union – Ukraine Facility." Entities under EU sanctions are excluded from access to grants.

New provisions expand access for producers. A capacity-based classification for storage facilities has been introduced, allowing smaller farms to qualify for funding. The list of regions suitable for almond cultivation has also been extended.

Grants will be available exclusively for the new construction of fruit and vegetable storage facilities on land plots. The minimum capacity is set at 500 tonnes of simultaneous storage. Maximum grant amounts depend on capacity. Employment requirements are defined by storage size.

The amendments also tighten control over spending. Mandatory expert evaluation of project cost estimates is introduced, along with additional oversight of equipment and material costs.

Since the beginning of 2026, 14 enterprises have received UAH 70.8 million (€1.37 million) in grants. Of this total, 8 producers received UAH 38.8 million (€0.75 million) for horticulture, berry growing, and viticulture, while 6 enterprises received UAH 32.0 million (€0.62 million) for greenhouse development.

Overall, since the launch of the programme, UAH 1.69 billion (€32.6 million) has been disbursed to 355 beneficiaries. Horticulture, berry production, and viticulture accounted for UAH 1.16 billion (€22.4 million) distributed to 254 entities, with 233 receiving full funding. Greenhouse projects received UAH 527.2 million (€10.2 million) allocated to 101 enterprises, all of which received full payments.

Applications for grants resumed on 2 February 2026. Funding per project is limited to UAH 7 million (€135,000), covering up to 70% of project costs, or up to 80% for enterprises in de-occupied and frontline areas.

Source: me.gov.ua