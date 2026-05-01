New Zealand fruit and vegetable exports to EU rise 29%

New Zealand exports to the European Union have increased by US$3 billion in two years under the New Zealand–European Union Free Trade Agreement. Exports reached US$8.8 billion in the year to December 2025, up 29%, or close to US$1.9 billion. Two years earlier, exports were US$5.7 billion.

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said tariff reductions and improved market access supported growth. "On the Agreement's second anniversary, Kiwi exporters have now chalked up an extra $3 billion in sales," he said.

Horticulture exports increased, with fruit and vegetable exports rising by 29.3% to US$1.36 billion. Kiwifruit accounted for US$1.2 billion of this total.

"This growth has significantly exceeded forecasts and expectations and shows what's possible when we back our exporters and open new doors.

Trade accounts for around one in four jobs in New Zealand. McClay said export growth contributes to regional economic activity and employment.

"Making full use of the Agreement is vital in a time of global uncertainty and supports New Zealand's goal of doubling export value within a decade.

"Today we celebrate not only our strengthened trade with the EU, but also the strong relationship we have developed over many years. The EU remains a trusted and important partner for New Zealand."

Source: Rural News