Belarus sets produce stabilization volumes at 147.16 thousand tons

The government in Belarus has set planned volumes for harvesting fruit and vegetables into stabilization funds for the 2026/2027 off-season. These funds are used to regulate prices and supply retail when domestic stocks are depleted or new harvest volumes are not yet sufficient.

According to government resolution No. 210, published on the National Legal Internet Portal, total procurement will be about 147.16 thousand tons. This is around 5.6% lower than the previous off-season period, when volumes exceeded 157 thousand tons after adjustments.

About 111.57 thousand tons are planned for supply to retail chains, also lower than the previous year by approximately 9 thousand tons.

The largest reductions are in cabbage, apples, and potatoes, which are core products in stabilization programs.

The procurement structure includes potatoes at about 59.7 thousand tons, down year on year. White cabbage is set at about 22.3 thousand tons, with a reduction of over 15%. Table beets are planned at about 9.7 thousand tons, one of the two categories with growth. Carrots are set at about 15.4 thousand tons, also showing a slight increase. Onions are planned at about 15 thousand tons, slightly below previous levels. Fresh apples are set at about 25 thousand tons, down by several per cent.

The government notes that these figures are not final. Volumes are often revised after the harvest. Depending on output, planned volumes may increase or decrease.

The Ministry of Agriculture has set maximum selling prices for new harvest products for the 2026/2027 off-season. Preliminary data indicate higher levels compared to the current season, linked to increased production and storage costs.

Source: Nashaniva