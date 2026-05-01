Do more labels and certificates actually lead to increased consumption?

"The challenges for our industry and for the entire fruit trade supply chain are growing ever larger, and new, cost-intensive challenges are constantly emerging," said Dr. Andreas Brügger, Managing Director of the Deutscher Fruchthandelsverband e.V. (DFHV) At its annual conference on May 20, 2026, in Düsseldorf, the association will therefore discuss in particular this question with various stakeholders: "Too many certificates—too little value?" In his keynote address, Prof. Dr. Lemken from the University of Bonn even speaks of a "label jungle."

"How can we ensure that Germany remains an attractive market, including for fruits and vegetables?" asks Dr. Brügger. At the annual conference, all participants in the supply chain will have a chance to speak, from producers and testing institutions to retailers and the Consumer Advice Center of North Rhine-Westphalia. "In times of increasing digitalization and AI, it should be possible to find more intelligent and smart solutions for the countless labels and certifications."

© DFHV/GreenyardSpeakers at this year's DFHV conference include DFHV Director Dr. Andreas Brügger (left) and Greenyard CEO Hein Deprez.

The primary goal of all efforts must be to increase the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Although consumers repeatedly emphasize how healthy fruits and vegetables are, consumption figures unfortunately do not reflect this conviction. "That is why we are very pleased that the founder and CEO of Greenyard, one of the major players in the global market for fresh fruits and vegetables, will present his ideas on sustainably increasing consumption at our annual conference."

For more information:

www.dfhv.de