Albanian fruit and vegetable imports rise 15% as domestic output falls

Albania is increasing its reliance on imported food, with INSTAT data showing that food import volumes rose by about 19 per cent in the first quarter of 2026.

Imports of fresh vegetables and fruit also recorded double-digit growth, rising by about 15 per cent. Vegetable imports increased by more than 3,300 tons compared to the same period last year, reaching over 25,000 tons. Fruit imports rose by nearly 3,900 tons, reaching 29,700 tons.

Weather conditions have affected domestic production, including floods and frost events, resulting in lower output. At the same time, demand linked to tourism has increased consumption beyond domestic supply capacity, leading traders to source from imports to meet demand from hotels and restaurants.

Changes in retail structure are also influencing sourcing. The shift from small shops to large supermarket chains has increased reliance on imports, as retailers prefer contracts with foreign suppliers that provide consistent volumes and standardised packaging.

Domestic producers face higher input costs, including seeds, fertilisers, and fuel. Lower subsidy levels compared to neighbouring countries have increased production costs, making local produce less competitive. Imports from countries such as Greece, Turkey, and Egypt are being used to maintain margins.

Labour availability is also affecting production. Rural population decline and ageing have reduced the capacity for intensive farming, with some agricultural land no longer in use. This has contributed to supply gaps that are being filled by imports.

Currency movements have also influenced trade flows. The decline of the euro against the lek has reduced the cost of imported goods for local buyers, while affecting the competitiveness of Albanian exports.

These factors together are increasing the share of imports in meeting demand for fruit and vegetables in Albania.

Source: Balkan Web