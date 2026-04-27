Italy enters a new phase in ethylene ripening

As Italy's fresh produce sector evolves, driven by strong banana imports, growing avocado demand and a well-established persimmon market, the need for simple, safe and controlled ripening solutions is increasing. Still at an early stage in the country, Catalytic Generators used its first participation at Macfrut to increase visibility, engage with Italian operators and lay the foundations for future growth.

Italy stands out as one of Europe's key fresh produce markets, particularly in fruit categories where controlled ripening plays a central role. According to FAOSTAT, the country imports over 600,000 tonnes of bananas annually, making it one of the largest banana markets in Europe and underlining the importance of efficient and reliable ripening operations across the supply chain.

At the same time, consumption patterns are evolving. As indicated by CBI, avocado demand across Europe has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. Avocados are projected to become the second-most traded tropical fruit globally by 2030, while already ranking as the second-most valuable imported fruit in Europe. In 2024 alone, European avocado imports reached a value of €3.5 billion, of which €2.8 billion came from developing countries. This sustained growth, driven by increasing consumer demand and ongoing investment in production, is reinforcing the need for precise and controlled ripening processes across emerging markets such as Italy.

In parallel, Italy remains one of the leading European producers of persimmons, a category where ethylene application is already well understood and widely used in post-harvest operations. This combination of mature and fast-growing fruit categories is increasing pressure on operators to deliver consistent, repeatable results at scale. As a result, ensuring fruit quality while maintaining operational efficiency and compliance with strict European regulations is becoming a growing priority. As supply chains become more complex and demand for uniform ripeness increases, the application of ethylene is emerging as a critical control point.

© Catalytic Generators, Inc.

Greg Akins in the Macfrut booth, showing one of the company's ethylene generators.

Supply stability: a growing concern

In addition to these structural trends, supply stability is becoming an increasingly relevant concern for ripening operations as a result of recent geopolitical developments.

"Ethylene is a high-demand commodity used across multiple industrial sectors, with overall demand extending far beyond fruit ripening. As a result, recent geopolitical conflict is creating increasing pressure on availability and pricing stability in some regions, making supply reliability a growing concern for ripening operations. To address these risks, our systems enable on-site ethylene generation, helping operators reduce dependency on external supply chains, gain greater control over supply and limit exposure to volatility," explains Greg Akins, President & CEO of Catalytic Generators.

Stepping up presence in Italy at Macfrut

Against this backdrop, Catalytic Generators used its first participation at Macfrut to actively engage with Italian operators and gain a clearer understanding of the market's specific requirements. The exhibition marked an important step in the company's European expansion, following several years of regulatory work and product approvals across key markets.

Macfrut provided a platform not only to present its ethylene application technology, but also to initiate direct conversations with ripening specialists, confirming the growing interest among Italian operators in simpler, safer and more reliable approaches to ethylene application.

As Akins, explains, "as new to the market, we want exposure and to be able to tell our story to as many Italian ripeners as possible."

Rather than positioning itself as an already established player, the company is approaching Italy with a clear objective: to build visibility, understand local requirements and establish a credible starting point in a market that shows strong potential.

A market in early development with clear potential

While Catalytic Generators has had limited activity in Italy to date, the market is now becoming a clear focus for expansion. Historically, the company's presence has remained limited as efforts were focused on securing regulatory approvals and building the right conditions for market entry. It is now moving into a more structured phase of market development, engaging directly with Italian operators.

Bananas currently represent the main application area, supported by existing approvals in Italy and reflecting the established nature of ripening operations in the country. At the same time, avocados are gaining relevance as consumption grows, while persimmons — a key locally produced fruit — present an additional opportunity, with further product approvals expected to support expansion across these categories.

Looking ahead, the company expects this initial phase to translate into tangible growth. As Akins notes, "as ripeners move to our system, we see significant sales growth in the next 6-12 months", underlining the short-term potential of the Italian market.

© Catalytic Generators, Inc.

Elisa Brancato, General Manager of Brancato and Greg Akins, President and CEO of Catalytic Generators at Macfrut in Italy.

Simplicity and safety at the core of ripening operations

At a time when operators are seeking greater efficiency and reliability, Catalytic Generators' approach is based on simplifying ethylene application while maintaining high safety standards. Its system allows users to generate ethylene directly within the ripening room in a controlled and repeatable way.

As Akins highlights, "ease, simplicity and safety are key — operators can pour in a liter, of Ethy-Gen®II Concentrate, see it dissipate and know that ethylene has been applied."

This approach offers clear operational advantages. By generating ethylene directly within the ripening room, the system eliminates the need for handling compressed gas cylinders, reducing complexity while improving safety. It also supports easier compliance with regulatory standards, as it removes the risks typically associated with high-pressure gas systems. This allows operators to focus on delivering consistent fruit quality without adding operational complexity.

Unlike suppliers offering a wide range of industrial gases, Catalytic Generators focuses exclusively on ethylene, allowing the company to provide specialised expertise, consistent supply and dedicated support to ripening operators.

Building the next phase of growth in Italy

After Macfrut, Catalytic Generators will continue to develop its presence in Italy through direct engagement with ripening operators and a gradual expansion of its commercial activity. The focus will remain on building relationships, supporting early adopters and adapting its approach to the specific needs of the local market.

As part of this expansion, the company is strengthening its commercial network in the country, working with established partners such as De Cloet, an Italian company based in Umbria, and expanding its distribution footprint in Sicily with Brancato, a well-established expert in ethylene application for Italy.

With initial discussions already underway and short-term growth expected, Italy represents a strategic next step in the company's European expansion.

As Akins notes, "building on the conversations initiated at Macfrut, we will continue working closely with Italian ripeners to support their operations with simple and reliable ethylene solutions." This next phase marks the beginning of a more active stage in the company's development in Italy.

Contact:

Greg Akins

President & CEO

Catalytic Generators LLC

Tel: +1-757-855-0191

[email protected]

www.catalyticgenerators.com