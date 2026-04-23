"The market environment requires a high degree of adaptability from all market participants"

The Deutscher Kartoffelhandelsverband (en.: German Potato Trade Association; DKHV) held its 20th regular general meeting on April 21, 2026, with over 50 participants at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach. The focus was on the current challenges facing the potato industry as well as the association's role as the central representative of sector interests at the national and international levels.

In his opening remarks, DKHV president Thomas Herkenrath drew parallels to soccer in reference to the venue: "Success comes only through teamwork; this applies to sports as well as to our sector. We can only overcome the current challenges together." In his annual report, Herkenrath also addressed the market situation. © DKHVHigh supply pressure coupled with rising costs

The potato industry is currently under pressure. A very large harvest last year has led to continued high inventory levels and sustained high supply pressure. At the same time, production costs—particularly for energy and inputs—remain high, and it must be expected that they will rise even further due to the geopolitical situation. "We are currently experiencing a challenging combination of high supply pressure and rising costs," said Herkenrath. "This requires a high degree of adaptability from all market participants."

Framework conditions: Increasing demands on companies

In addition to the market situation, the sector is primarily shaped by increasing regulatory requirements and the uncertain geopolitical situation in global markets. Bureaucratic requirements, sustainability standards, and growing documentation obligations from the food retail sector tie up resources within companies. The DKHV therefore continues to advocate for practical regulations, reduced bureaucracy, and fair competitive conditions in the European internal market.

Plant protection and challenges in cultivation

Increasing challenges are also emerging in cultivation due to new pests such as the reed leafhopper and growing disease pressure. At the same time, the availability of plant protection products continues to decline. "The risks in cultivation are rising, while the options for responding to them are becoming increasingly limited," emphasized Herkenrath.

European issues and the Common Market Organization

Issues related to the Common Market Organization (CMO) as well as other European topics were also a focus of the association's work. The DKHV actively participates in these discussions and represents the sector's interests at the European level.

A strong association as the key

The general meeting was marked by intense and constructive discussions. There was agreement that the current challenges can only be overcome by working together. The DKHV sees itself as a platform for exchange, advocacy, and finding solutions. Many of the current issues can only be successfully addressed if the sector stands united. "It is precisely in challenging times that the strength of an association becomes apparent," said Herkenrath. "If we present a united front, we can actively shape the future of our sector."

For more information:

www.dkhv.org