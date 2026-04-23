"Despite a surplus of European storage potatoes, we expect a completely normal marketing year"

Shelf space in (northwestern) European retail is currently split between domestically grown storage potatoes and imported early asparagus potatoes. "Despite the surplus of last year's stored potatoes, which is putting noticeable pressure on the market, we are satisfied with the current early potato business. We are now barely keeping up with 'spot demand.' Instead, our business is primarily driven by fixed volume agreements and programs," reports Jan Preiss, owner of Preiss Agrar, Handel & Beratung e.K., based in Ebstorf.

The importer focuses primarily on the import and distribution of Egyptian early table potatoes. They supply packing houses, wholesale markets, and other retail channels in approximately 16 European countries. "This year's season started a bit earlier than last year. This is likely due to the timing of Ramadan. Our customers were very interested in having stock available even before that time."

© Preiss Agrar

Normal marketing season expected

Current prices are roughly at the same level as last year. Jan Preiss: "We don't expect any surprises and are currently anticipating a completely normal early potato year. In the second half of the season, we expect to see less pressure on volumes. This is related to competing countries such as Israel and Spain. Due to the war, Israel will be less of a focus in many markets, and in Spain, a smaller harvest is expected due to weather conditions. In this respect, a price drop toward the end of the season, as seen last year, is not expected."

Origins such as Cyprus, Italy, and Malta play a rather minor role in the packaged goods sector. Preiss Agrar typically sells early potatoes of Egyptian origin until the end of June.

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Rising demand for red onions

In addition to early table potatoes, Preiss Agrar focuses on the procurement and marketing of Egyptian table onions. "Red onions, in particular, are enjoying increasing popularity in local markets during June and July, alongside New Zealand onions. The same applies to yellow onions in the second half of the year. However, I see fewer sales opportunities this year, as the domestic market is still well-supplied with stock." Sales in the onion sector vary greatly from year to year, the report continues.

Export of Egyptian carrots

For the past two years, Preiss Agrar has also been offering seasonal carrots of Egyptian origin. "The business is still in its infancy and needs to grow in the coming years. However, we already have customer orders, which we are very pleased about. The initial quality of the produce is very good, thanks in part to hydrocooling at the source. However, the price difference between Egyptian carrots and imports from Southern Europe is relatively large. Accordingly, the market is only receptive when European produce, primarily from Spain and Italy, is in short supply. Due to the distance and complex logistics, we are primarily trying to gain access via the Adriatic ports or the Balkan countries."

A successful sweet potato season

Sweet potatoes round out the range of products from Egypt. "Generally, the first sweet potatoes are available as early as mid- to late July. Over the years, we have withdrawn from this very early marketing phase because, in my view, there is little business at that time of year. As a rule, the first shipment arrives in August. In return, we extend the season through the end of January." The past season was thoroughly satisfactory with encouragingly high prices, so the final balance sheet is quite positive, the statement concludes.

© Preiss AgrarPreiss Agrar works exclusively with long-standing, reliable, and certified partners in Egypt. GlobalGAP, GRASP, and BRC are standard requirements.

For more information:

Jan Preiss

Preiss Agrar, Handel & Beratung e.K.

Brüggerfeld 36

D-29574 Ebstorf

Phone: +49 5822 947483

Mail: [email protected]

www.preissagrar.eu