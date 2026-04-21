Albanian potato prices fall as low-cost German imports surge

Potato prices in Albania have declined, with high-quality product currently retailing at 60 lek per kilogram (US$0.63), compared with more than 100 lek (US$1.05) at the same time last year. INSTAT data shows the average price in February 2026 at 77.9 lek per kg (US$0.82), down 22 per cent year-on-year.

The decline is linked to increased imports within the "Edible Vegetables and Related Roots and Tubers" category, mainly from Germany. According to INSTAT, potato imports rose by 65.5 per cent in the first two months of 2026, reaching over 5 million kilograms compared with the same period in 2025.

Imported potatoes are entering the market at an average price of 49.91 lek per kilogram (US$0.52), placing downward pressure on domestic prices. While this has supported consumer spending, it has increased competition for local producers.

Data shows that the unit price of German potatoes has declined from 67.79 lek (US$0.71) in 2024 to below 50 lek (US$0.52) in 2026, making domestic production less competitive due to higher production costs.

According to FAOSTAT, average potato consumption in Albania is about 52 kg per capita per year, compared with more than 80 kg in the European Union. Potatoes remain a staple product in the market.

The increase in imports is linked to high production levels in Germany. Output reached about 13.9 million tons in 2025, up 9 per cent from 2024. Yields averaged around 46 tons per hectare, supported by favourable weather conditions.

The surplus has led to lower open market prices in Germany and neighbouring countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands. At the start of 2026, around 1 million tons of potatoes remained in storage without confirmed buyers.

In some cases, storage costs exceeded sale value, leading to distribution through alternative channels such as animal feed, bio-energy, or export at reduced prices. Traders are moving volumes to clear stocks ahead of the new planting season.

As a result, exports to Balkan markets, including Albania, have increased, adding supply pressure and affecting domestic production competitiveness.

Source: CNA