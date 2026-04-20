Poland faces potato surplus with up to 1 million tons unsold

Polish potato farmers are facing pressure from large volumes of unsold produce, with estimates of between 700,000 and 1 million tons needing to find a market, according to the Polish Potato Federation. The organisation warns that without market outlets, producers face financial risk.

The federation attributes the situation in part to imports from other EU countries. According to its president, Tomasz Bieńkowski, supply from Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium has increased, linked to the closure of a potato processing plant in Western Europe, which has contributed to a surplus estimated at around 2 million tons.

"Farmers have between 700,000 and 1 million tons of unsold potatoes that have to find a market, or the producers face bankruptcy," Bieńkowski said.

He added that retail chains are using the situation to renegotiate supply contracts, which is affecting local producers.

Poland's Ministry of Agriculture states that the current oversupply is not linked to imports but to domestic stock levels from last season. According to the ministry, the 2023 harvest reached nearly 7 million tons, more than 18% higher than the previous year, while import volumes have remained relatively stable.

Bieńkowski responded by noting that in 2019, production reached 11 million tons, and all volumes were absorbed by the market. He maintains that the issue relates to wider European supply rather than domestic overproduction.

The ministry confirmed it is in discussions with the sector to address the situation.

Source: TVP World