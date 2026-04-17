"First Maltese potatoes arrive, but supply remains very limited"

Twenty years ago, Kees Schouten began importing early potatoes from Malta. "It had not been a free country for long then, after many years under communism. I had to go there for the disputes committee to inspect potatoes, and that's how I came into contact with the suppliers," Kees says.

The rest is history. Today, the first early potatoes of the season are once again arriving at Altena Potatoes in Veen, but for the final year under Kees' direction. "I'm 72 now, and I've agreed with Eddy that this year will be my last selling the Maltas. After that, I'll step back and leave it to my son Eddy. I will certainly still come by the business a few mornings a week, but the trade will then belong to the next generation."

© Altena Aardappelhandel

Over the past 20 years, the trade in early Maltese potatoes has changed considerably. "When I started, there were still many potato growers in the country, but many older farmers have sold their land for tourism and housing development," says Kees. "As a result, volumes have declined sharply over the years. In the beginning, we imported as many as eighty containers per season, but now we manage with half that."

"Sales are also very different compared to 20 years ago. It is becoming increasingly difficult to get Maltese potatoes into supermarkets. In Germany, too, the major chains are increasingly switching to year-round domestic potatoes, although fortunately, some still offer imported potatoes. But it is becoming more difficult. However, market traders still sell a lot of new potatoes. For many older consumers in particular, Maltas remain a household name," says the potato trader.

© Altena Aardappelhandel

He is concluding his final import year with limited availability. "This year, there are very few. In the first two weeks of January, Malta experienced extremely bad weather with a windstorm and flooding. Early planted potatoes were largely destroyed. We expect supply to be 40 per cent lower this year."

"There is also a limited supply from other Mediterranean countries. Cyprus has much lower volumes due to the weather, and Spain is also behind with planting," says Kees. Sales are therefore not expected to be a challenge in the coming weeks. "Prices are very high. There will not be much available next week either, so what does come will mainly be distributed. Hopefully, we will receive more supply from the later harvest."

For more information:

Kees Schouten

Altena Potatoes

Veensesteeg 15

4264 KG Veen

Tel: 31 (0) 416 691241

Mobile: +31 (0) 653 127 488

[email protected]

www.altenapotatoes.com