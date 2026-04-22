South Africa builds packhouse capacity for EU regulations

The Western Cape fruit industry is addressing the absence of locally based manufacturing for packhouse equipment. For decades, grading systems, conveyor lines, and related technology have largely been imported. A production facility in Paarl indicates a shift in how packhouses may source, maintain, and upgrade infrastructure. The development coincides with export competition and European Union regulatory deadlines.

South Africa produces more than 4.7 million tons of fruit annually in a market valued at R145 billion (US$7.8 billion), projected to reach R190 billion (US$10.2 billion) by 2030. Most of this production is exported, primarily to Europe.

No South African packhouse operates fully automated. Automation levels remain below those of leading fruit-exporting countries. Imported equipment exposes operators to shipping costs, port congestion, vessel availability constraints, and currency volatility. Servicing and replacement parts face similar delays.

Francois Malan, Managing Director of Ceres Fruit Growers, notes that parts availability has been a central obstacle in upgrading facilities. A local manufacturing base reduces procurement lead times and mitigates supply chain risk, providing an alternative for packhouse operators.

Automation is linked to compliance. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation 2025/40 takes effect on 12 August 2026. From that date, each item of packaging placed on the EU market must carry a Declaration of Conformity confirming compliance with sustainability requirements.

Hortgro has issued guidance to exporters on the deadline. Nitasha Baijnath Pillay, Hortgro's Manager for Resource Management and Sustainability, describes the regulation as stringent and measurable, and highlights the need for proactive engagement.

At Fruit Logistica in February 2026, AGRINFO, the EU-funded programme coordinating implementation across exporting countries, indicated interest in assessing the regulation's implications for South Africa's supply chain. The study has not been finalised.

Further regulatory milestones follow. Single-use plastic packaging for small portions will be prohibited from 2030. Harmonised labelling requirements begin in August 2028. By 2030, all packaging on the EU market must be recyclable.

Hortgro's first seasonal report for 2026 projects apple exports to rise by 5 per cent to 52.2 million equivalent cartons. Royal Gala volumes are expected to increase 12 per cent and Fuji exports 11 per cent as new plantings mature.

Higher export volumes increase the volume of packaging in scope, requiring more Declarations of Conformity and improved traceability at the packhouse level. While local manufacturing may support supply resilience, the regulatory timeline remains fixed.

Each Declaration of Conformity requires verifiable traceability data generated at the packhouse level and shared across the value chain. The issue includes systems and documentation as well as packaging materials.

Source: Cape Business News