"All the pairs were deserving and showed passion for their profession"

On Monday, April 13th, the final of the Générations Primeurs 2026 contest, organized by Saveurs Commerce, took place at the FoodLab of the Toulouse MIN. Eight pairs had been selected to take part in this final.

© Delphine Lebon © Delphine Lebon

4 hours of practical tests

Throughout the morning, the 16 candidates had to peel, cut, slice, mix, press, cook, and season their produce to create an attractive, colorful display of spring fruit and vegetables, a country-style offering of fruit and vegetable bouquets and fruit baskets, and ready-to-eat lunch baskets for "mini-tribes" and couples.

© Delphine Lebon

At the end of the four hours of practical tests, the candidates presented their creations and had them tasted by the members of the jury, made up of produce retailers as well as other professionals of the sector (producers, wholesalers, and a MOF baker). Half an hour of discussion allowed them to defend their choices and demonstrate their skills in more than just selling fruit and vegetables, in order to meet new consumer expectations.

© Delphine Lebon

The winners

After deliberation by the jury chaired by Eric Fabre, Meilleur Ouvrier de France primeur (Best Craftsman Produce Retailer of France), three pairs were awarded prizes. The first prize went to Marie-Charlotte and Romain Hamon (Primeur des Lys in Gisors), the second prize to Caroline Trocellier and Mathilde Petrone (Maison Ciboulette in Avignon), and the third prize to Cassandra Suret and Marc Argentin (Verger de Fontaine in Fontaine-la-Mallet & Verger de Provence in Montivilliers).

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"There were no losers: all the pairs were deserving and showed their passion for the trade. Our profession is one of passion: we are produce retailers committed to serving the living world with fresh fruit and vegetables and to serving consumers," explains Eric Fabre.

© Delphine Lebon

Confirmation of craftsmanship status

"We recently obtained the title of 'craftsman produce retailers'," explains Eric Fabre. While all food trades have had their own Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best Craftsman) competitions for over 30 years, produce retailers were awarded craftsmanship status last year. This announcement was made by Serge Papin, French minister for SMEs and Trade, at the closing ceremony of the 'assises de la restauration et des métiers de bouche' conference at Bercy on December 11th. "A morning like that was proof that we have a technical, artistic, and creative profession, with responsive professionals who know how to adapt to consumer expectations."

© Delphine Lebon

For more information:

Saveurs Commerce

97 Boulevard Pereire

75017 Paris

Phone: +33 (0) 1 55 43 31 90

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