Call to reject changes to the EU-Morocco agreement

The Joint Congress-Senate Committee for the European Union (EU) has approved a non-legislative proposal backed by the Grupo Popular. This proposal urges rejecting changes to the EU-Morocco Association Agreement concerning tariff concessions for Saharan products and labeling. It also calls for adding robust safeguard clauses to protect Spanish and EU producers.

The motion for a non-legislative proposal passed on Monday with 18 votes in favor, 2 abstentions, and 15 against.

The initiative proposes three measures regarding Morocco. First, to oppose the EU Association Agreement with Morocco in areas already dismissed by the EU Court of Justice, particularly where products from Western Sahara are entering tariff-free and being labeled as Moroccan.

The second proposal is to integrate concrete safeguard mechanisms into the Agreement, enabling prompt action in the event of market distortions. The proposal specifies that the Agreement should be halted if it causes a 5 percent change in both the imported volume and product price. Additionally, this suspension should be implemented within days, without requiring unanimous approval from all Council members, when such conditions arise.

Finally, the initiative demands reciprocity in the use of active materials whose use is limited in Europe, and that controls at origin and destination be reinforced and guaranteed.

Besides the measures connected to the EU agreement with Morocco, the bill proposes a second set of measures concerning European regulations. It suggests revising European regulations, particularly environmental rules that are perceived to impede the competitiveness of European producers. Additionally, it advocates for removing excessive regulations and restrictions on agricultural production in Spain, which exceed Europe's requirements.

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