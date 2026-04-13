Uzbekistan strengthens agricultural cooperation with the Netherlands

An international agricultural symposium is being held in Uzbekistan with the participation of a delegation from the Netherlands. The event is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, the Embassy of the Netherlands, and Tashkent State Agrarian University.

The symposium, taking place during the official visit of the Dutch delegation, focuses on key areas of agricultural development, including greenhouse production, agrotechnology, water-saving solutions, and modern production systems. B2B meetings were also held, enabling direct interaction between businesses and experts from both countries.

As part of the visit, the delegation reviewed Uzbekistan's agricultural output. A visit was made to the Alay market in Tashkent, where local producers presented fresh fruit and vegetables, along with other food products. Tomatoes and lemons were specifically noted during product tastings.

A separate meeting took place at the Seed Development Center with participation from Dutch experts and representatives of Naktuinbouw. Discussions focused on seed production, plant variety protection systems, and the development of hybrid vegetable and melon crops. The Dutch experience, including UPOV-based approaches, was presented as a reference for further cooperation.

Source: www.uzdaily.uz