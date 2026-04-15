Freshfel marks 25th anniversary as presidency transitions

Freshfel Europe convenes its Annual General Meeting in Sicily on 15–16 April, bringing together over 100 figures from across the European and international fresh produce sector. This year's gathering marks the 25th anniversary of the association's annual event and the conclusion of the mandate of Salvo Laudani (Fruitimprese/Oranfrizer) as President of the Association.

Hosted by outgoing President Salvo Laudani, the Freshfel Europe annual event is taking place in Sicily to mark the end of his four-year presidency, following a longer period of involvement within the association. Welcoming participants to his region, Mr. Laudani described the occasion as "a special edition" of the Annual General Assembly, reflecting the sector's developments and ongoing challenges. In recent years, the industry has faced conditions shaped by climate pressures, the global pandemic, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical developments.

© freshfel

The annual event also marks 25 years of Freshfel Europe, representing the fresh produce sector at the European level and beyond. Over this period, Freshfel Europe has acted as a voice for the fresh fruit and vegetable supply chain, working with stakeholders and engaging with European and global institutions. The association has addressed the European regulatory environment and supported the sector in a changing landscape. Fruits and vegetables continue to play a role in public health and environmental considerations.

"As I come to the end of my mandate, I do so with deep gratitude," said Mr. Laudani. "It has been a true honour to serve a sector that is vital not only to Europe's economy, but to the well-being of its citizens and the planet." He added, "Celebrating this milestone, we must also raise the strength of our collective voice. Fruits and vegetables are uniquely positioned at the intersection of health and sustainability. Their contribution must be recognised more clearly in policy, markets, and by consumers alike."

The anniversary also provides an opportunity to outline future priorities. Freshfel Europe will present a manifesto developed by its Board, setting out objectives for the next five years. The roadmap aims to continue advocacy work, increase the sector's visibility, and ensure that fresh produce is considered in future European policy development.

The two-day event will also mark a transition in leadership, with Mr. Laudani expressing confidence in the incoming team's ability to continue the association's work. "It has been a privilege to serve this remarkable sector," he concluded. "I leave with pride in what we have accomplished together, and with optimism for what lies ahead".

© freshfelFor more information:

Philippe Binard

Freshfel

Tel: +32 (0) 2 777 15.80

Email: [email protected]

www.freshfel.org