A new depot to look ahead with foresight

In order not to be overtaken by events, one must have foresight and look to the future, adapt, evolve, and grow. This is the leitmotif of Graziani Packaging, which has recently completed a new 3,000 square metre warehouse adjacent to its current site in Mercato Saraceno (Forlì-Cesena), thus reaching about 11,000 square metres of covered area, out of a total area of about 25,000 square metres.

© Graziani PackagingLeft, the new warehouse. Right, the historical headquarters

"The new facility will allow us to separate the production area from the storage area, thus improving flows and logistics. It is a major investment, but one that has become necessary due to the increasing demand. An additional corner line will be added to the production department within the next few months to upgrade and improve our production capacity and service level," comments Roberto Graziani. "In addition, we have recently planted about 200 medium-trunked trees on the adjacent property, which will be added to another 10,000 square metre green area managed in the Romagna hills. Actions in continuity with a path of environmental sustainability, which had already started through the implementation of a photovoltaic system to cover the facility, and the achievement in recent years of the ISO 14001 certification," explains Alessandra Graziani, marketing and human resources manager.

The above-mentioned certification is in addition to the ISO 9001 certification (20 years of renewals in 2025), which was joined in December 2025 by a new one, i.e., ISO 45001 on safety. There is also the FSC certification and the Aticelca mark for the recyclability of the Magic Corner® product in the paper system."

Roberto and Maurizio Graziani, the owners, are active in the company alongside Michela and Alessandra (Roberto's daughters) and Andrea (Maurizio's son), a sign of business continuity within the family.

"With reference to our main product, in 2026, we have launched the seventh Magic Corner quality level on the markets, to meet logistics needs ranging from 500 to 15,000 km. This means that we have different levels of strength depending on the logistical needs of each load."

In continuity with what has always been the spirit of the company, memberships in the CSO Italy and Cermac consortia have been confirmed, plus the company has joined the Bestack consortium in early 2026. A new 24-month project for the management of family and company generational transition was also launched with the Bacciardi Partners group.

© Graziani Packaging

The company will participate in Macfrut 2026 with a consolidated presence at its stand in Hall B1 - Stand 038. The company invoices about 55% abroad and, overall, the fruit and vegetable sector accounts for 80% of its turnover, with the rest going to industry, food, and non-food.

The current geopolitical situation

Roberto Graziani does not hide a certain concern in light of the current geopolitical situation worldwide. "The cost of raw materials increases every week. Suppliers do quotations on a daily basis, or almost. It feels like we have gone back to 2022, when we experienced a sharp rise in costs. The 'paper' sector is very gas-intensive, and this is causing the increases. For plastics (which are essential for making strapping), the raw material is coming in at a hiccup. I fear that this situation will have repercussions for several months, beyond Hormuz," he says.

"Energy is a basic problem, yet very often an underestimated one. Europe suffers from it, and Italy, as a manufacturing country, more than any other. We have much higher costs than our main competitors, such as Germany, France, and Spain. Italian industries absolutely need competitive energy sources, because everything else is derived from them. The goods produced by the industry are those that also drive the other sectors forward - agriculture, handicrafts, and tourism. A deindustrialised country is destined to impoverish itself, and consequently, its households and services. I believe that we should be more aware of it in Italy."

For more information

Graziani Packaging srl

Via Del Macero, 9

47025 Mercato Saraceno (FC)

+39 0547 373711

[email protected]

www.graziani.com