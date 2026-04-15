The evolution of fruit and vegetable packaging

Nespak and Ciesse Paper are attending Macfrut to showcase how packaging for fruit and vegetables can evolve in a concrete manner, bringing together product protection, industrial practicality, shelf value, and greater freedom of choice in materials. At stand D3-73, the two Italian companies of the Guillin Group will, in fact, illustrate a range of solutions dedicated to the main categories of the sector.

© Nespak Spa Societa' Generale Per L'imballaggio

"The starring novelties feature Ravipack Snap & Go, one of the most distinctive solutions developed to intercept new consumption styles. It is a heat-sealable rPET tray with the option of ventilation holes and is completely recyclable, designed with separable mini-containers that facilitate portioning and consumption on the go. Designed for soft fruits, cherry tomatoes, and dried fruit, this solution combines practicality and food waste reduction, thereby transforming the pack into a true ally for everyday use, precisely because of its ability to combine functionality and shelf appeal," explains Alberto Maso of Nespak.

© Nespak Spa Societa' Generale Per L'imballaggio

Ample space will also be dedicated to the berry world, with a specific totem that will showcase the new solutions designed for a category that requires increasingly higher levels of protection, lightness, product readability, and visual impact. Berries are currently one of the most dynamic segments of the fruit and vegetable sector and require packaging capable not only of protecting such delicate products, but also of accompanying their "premiumisation" and facilitating their consumption. Nespak's proposals are in this direction, as they were developed to meet the needs of packers, retailers, and consumers with an increasingly specialised approach.

© Ciesse Paper

There will also be the various cardboard models by Ciesse Paper, including the new cardboard trays with heat-sealable edge that, having the same dimensions as their plastic counterparts, can be used with the same heat-sealing machine: "This is precisely the strategic point of the proposal, i.e. to provide customers with the possibility of choosing the best packaging according to market demand, with maximum flexibility and lower costs," explains Lorenzo Govi from Ciesse.

All this, and much more, will be on show at stand D3-73, where the two companies of the Guillin group will present "A proposal increasingly oriented towards transforming packaging into a concrete lever of value for the entire supply chain," conclude the two managers.

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