Belgian plastic crates find their way into Dutch aubergine nurseries

Visitors to some of the larger aubergine growers in the Netherlands may notice plastic crates of Belgian origin on the premises. These crates are manufactured by Gamma-Wopla, a company based in Mouscron (Moeskroen), Belgium, that produces a broad range of plastic crates and containers. Under its Smart-Flow brand, the company also specialises in plastic pallets and collapsible containers.

All products are manufactured at the Mouscron facility. Gamma-Wopla sells both through dealers and directly to end customers, an approach that Eddy van Sas, Sales Manager for the Dutch market, says offers clear advantages. He sees considerable growth potential in the agricultural sector.

© Gamma-WoplaJan Verhaeghe (BE), Michaël Cibois (Commercial Director), Mikaël and Grégory Vandewiele, and Eddy Van Sas, the team for Belgium and the Netherlands at Gamma-Wopla.

Factory in Mouscron

The company was founded 20 years ago by Jan Vandewiele (77). His father had been active in the textile industry, once a major sector in West Flanders. When his father's textile machinery business was sold, Jan decided to start a new venture and identified injection moulding as a promising opportunity.

The factory was built step by step and now serves a wide range of industries. Reusable plastic solutions from Mouscron are used in markets ranging from food and retail to more specialised applications such as the automotive sector, including for a leading French car brand. The company has been developing and producing customer- and sector-specific crates from its Mouscron site for many years.

© Gamma-Wopla

Nestable and stackable

Gamma-Wopla's products are used across Europe. "The further south you go, the more you encounter fruit growing," says Van Sas. "Fruit growers tend to prioritise quality and durability, and they make extensive use of Belgian-made plastic crates."

In the Netherlands, the crates are used, among others, by aubergine growers. The agricultural range includes a wide variety of plastic crates, most of which are either nestable or stackable.

"Our PVBI and BF crates are particularly popular," says Van Sas. The crates are produced in two colours, which makes it straightforward to identify the stacking or nesting direction at a glance. When stacked colour-on-colour, the crates stack. When the colours are reversed, the crates nest inside one another. Both configurations save space. "This offers not only sustainability and environmental benefits, but also economic advantages for storage and transport."

The crates are available in several sizes. "The most widely used format is 600 × 400 mm, and for fruit crates 500 × 300 mm," Van Sas explains. They come in both closed and perforated versions. "The open structure allows air to circulate around the produce, which contributes to better preservation and quality of vegetables and fruit during transport and storage."

© Gamma-Wopla

Recycling program

For the food industry, Gamma-Wopla manufactures all crates from virgin raw materials. "This allows us to issue food-grade certificates, which are important to customers given food safety requirements," Van Sas notes. To reduce the burden on customers, the company also runs a take-back programme. "We collect damaged crates and recycle them entirely into plastic pallets."

© Gamma-Wopla

Ready for the future

The two companies together operate 43 injection moulding machines, generating an annual turnover of 62 million euros. Between seven and eight percent of turnover is reinvested in innovation each year, a priority that founder Jan Vandewiele established from the outset. His twin sons, Mikaël and Grégory Vandewiele, are now preparing to take over the business, alongside Stefaan Duchi, who was appointed CEO of Smart-Flow three years ago.

Van Sas joined Gamma-Wopla in 2025 and immediately noticed the company's commitment to ongoing development and investment. A recent upgrade to the machinery park has increased production capacity while reducing energy consumption. "This is a company that keeps pushing forward," he says. "That's something I can genuinely appreciate."

© Gamma-Wopla Customers who buy directly from manufacturer Gamma-Wopla can also count on transport service. Gamma-Wopla arranges transport from factory to customer.

For more information:

Gamma-Wopla

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.gw-sf.com