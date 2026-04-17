Egyptian garlic exports to Italy rise 55% to record level

Egypt has expanded its position in Italy's garlic market, with exports increasing by 55 per cent in 2025 to a record level, according to EastFruit. Data from Italy's National Institute of Statistics shows that Italy imported 2,750 tons of Egyptian garlic, valued at more than €4.5 million (US$4.9 million).

Over the past three years, shipments from Egypt have increased fivefold, with an average annual growth rate of 74 per cent.

Spain remains the main supplier to Italy, accounting for 57 per cent of imports, followed by the Netherlands with 18.7 per cent. Egypt holds an 8 per cent share, ranking third for the second consecutive year.

© EastFruit

Italy's garlic imports continue to increase, reflecting higher consumption and lower domestic production. Egyptian suppliers have expanded volumes during this period, supported by pricing and logistics through Mediterranean routes. Egyptian garlic, previously used mainly for processing, is now present in retail channels, including purple varieties.

Exports from Egypt are concentrated between March and July, with May representing a key period when supply from the Netherlands declines, and local and Spanish production is limited. During this period, Egyptian "wet garlic" accounts for more than 30 per cent of imports.

Egypt's share of Italy's garlic imports has increased from 2.6 per cent in 2022 to 8 per cent in 2025, supporting its position among the main suppliers to the market.

Source: EastFruit