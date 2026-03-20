UK organic market grows 4.2% as supply constraints persist

In 2025, overall sales of organic produce and products in the UK increased by 4.2%, driven primarily by supermarket performance, where sales rose by 7%. Unit growth of organic products in supermarkets was four times higher than that of non-organic products. Bananas, carrots, and salad recorded higher sales.

According to a farmer survey included in the Organic Market Report by Soil Association Certification, 85% of organic farmers reported stable or growing sales, while fewer than 10% reported a decline. The frequency of organic purchases in supermarkets has increased, with consumers buying organic products on average once every three weeks.

Organic products remain a small share of total food and drink sales. Retailers have expanded organic ranges, introduced rebrands, and applied price promotions and loyalty discounts. Tesco has updated around 100 organic lines, while Waitrose expanded its Duchy range to 250 products.

"83% of UK households are now buying organic," with growth recorded in categories largely produced domestically, such as carrots.

Despite demand growth, supply constraints remain. The UK is increasingly reliant on imports as domestic organic production remains unchanged. Government data for 2024 shows organic farmland at 3% of total agricultural land. While land in conversion increased in England, progress slowed after the closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

A revised Sustainable Farming Incentive will include support for organic conversion and management, with application windows scheduled for June and September. England has not set targets for expanding organic farmland, while Scotland aims to double its organic area. The EU has set a target of at least 25% organic farmland by 2030.

"Without significant increases in UK food system and supply chain resilience, it is unlikely the UK would be able to maintain food security if ecosystem collapse drives geopolitical competition for food."

In the United States, organic sales are also increasing at a faster rate than the overall market. "For the third year in a row, organic has grown faster than the total market, which indicates shoppers are prioritising their health and the planet, and are willing to pay a premium for it."

In both markets, demand growth continues to be met in part by imports, while supply development remains constrained.

Source: Wicked Leeks