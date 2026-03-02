Organic carrot prices rise by more than 160% in five months

The price of organic carrots has risen sharply since autumn 2025. While the quotation for organic shell carrots ex-land in Emmeloord in week 39 of 2025 was still around €27 per 100 kilos, by week 9 of 2026, the market was quoting €70 to €72 per 100 kilos. This represents an increase of more than 160% in five months.

In autumn 2025, the price moved within a narrow range of approximately €24 to €30 per 100 kilos for several weeks. During that period, market sentiment was predominantly described as "calm." There was no clear upward pressure at the time, and the lower and upper quotation levels were close together.

Acceleration from early 2026

Up to week 51, the price level remained stable. The lower end of the market generally ranged between €24 and €27, while the upper end usually did not exceed €33. From week 2 of 2026, this changed. The quotation increased to €33 to €40 per 100 kilos, with market sentiment shifting towards "firm."

In the weeks that followed, the increase continued. In week 6, at €42 to €50, the €50 mark was exceeded at the top of the range for the first time. A clear acceleration then followed. In week 7, the quotation rose to €55 to €63 per 100 kilos, followed by €60 to €63 in week 8. At €70 to €72 per 100 kilos, week 9 marked another sharp step upwards.

Growing tightness

Notably, it is not only the upper end of the market that is rising, but the entire range is moving upwards. Whereas in autumn there was still relatively wide room for negotiation, by week 9 the quotation had narrowed to a difference of just €2. This indicates a firm market with limited transactions below the stated level.

The price trend points to clear tightness in free supply. The sharp rise over a relatively short period suggests that available lots have been absorbed quickly by the market. As a result, organic carrots appear to be becoming scarce early in the season.

Structural movement

The shift from a stable autumn level of around €25 to €30 to more than €70 per 100 kilos in March is exceptionally strong for carrots. The period between week 6 and week 9 in particular marks a pronounced acceleration.

Whether the market consolidates at this elevated level or sees further price movements will depend on remaining stocks and demand trends in spring. For now, the quotation shows that organic carrots are trading in a distinctly firm market.

