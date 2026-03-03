FEVE and Fédération Nationale d’Agriculture Biologique sign partnership to accelerate organic farm start-ups

At the Salon de l'Agriculture, the Fédération Nationale d'Agriculture Biologique (FNAB) and the agricultural land company FEVE (Fermes En ViE) formalised a partnership agreement aimed at supporting a new generation of farmers and accelerating the conversion of land to organic farming.

© FNAB

Olivier Chaloche, co-president of the FNAB, Alan Testard, National Secretary for Organic Futures at the FNAB, and Simon Bestel, co-founder of FEVE (Fermes En ViE)

Organic farming: a strategic sector under pressure

Organic farming is increasingly recognised as a credible response to the environmental and public health challenges facing society. Yet the sector is currently experiencing a turbulent phase. France's organic sector — the largest in Europe — represents 14% of farms and 19% of agricultural employment, but its growth has stalled and, in some areas, reversed.

In August 2025, Agence BIO raised concerns, reporting that since the beginning of the year, more farms had exited organic production than had entered it, resulting in a net loss of 165 organic farms — the first negative balance ever recorded for the sector. Overall, 110,000 hectares of organic land are expected to have been lost between 2023 and 2025.

These challenges are largely linked to a decline in organic consumption, set against a backdrop of reduced consumer purchasing power since 2021. They are also attributed to insufficient public support, with budget cuts at Agence BIO rather than reinforced backing for the sector.

"Although the sector has faced a difficult period, the indicators are now turning positive again. Organic consumption is recovering, and there is no shortage of innovative project leaders. This partnership is designed to send a strong, positive signal and to actively support the establishment of new organic farms," says Simon Bestel, co-founder of FEVE.

A partnership to accelerate organic farm establishment

Since 2021, FEVE has been mobilising citizen savings to acquire farmland and lease it to entrepreneurs committed to agroecology. In five years, more than 3,500 hectares have been preserved or converted across over 50 farms taken over through the scheme in France.

The FNAB, active since 1978, supports farmers in conversion, installation, and farm transfers, while also contributing to the development of a high-standard organic sector and resilient, well-structured supply chains.

In response to the ongoing difficulties surrounding access to land and farm succession, FEVE and the FNAB are launching a nationwide call for projects to accelerate the establishment of new organic farms.

"Among the many candidates supported by the FNAB network, some aspire to own their farm in the long term. Unfortunately, access to land and financing remains a major obstacle. FEVE provides new opportunities and concrete solutions for these future organic farmers," explains Alan Testard, National Secretary for Organic Futures at the FNAB.

For more information:

www.fnab.org