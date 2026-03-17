UK-India trade deal set to ease imports of fresh Indian produce

Hallans, an Indian and Asian grocery store operating online in the UK, said customers may see changes in the availability of Indian produce following the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The agreement, signed in 2025 and currently under ratification, including discussions in the UK House of Commons in February 2026, is expected to affect the supply of Indian perishable goods in the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, tariffs will be removed on nearly 99% of Indian exports entering the UK market. This includes categories such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and marine products. The changes are expected to simplify import procedures, reduce landing costs, and speed up customs clearance. This may shorten transit times from India to the UK, allowing produce to reach retailers more quickly.

© Hallans Cash & Carry

Hallans operates a store in Crawley and an online platform supplying Indian and Asian grocery products, including fruits, vegetables, frozen seafood, spices, and pantry items. With the agreement expected to take effect in the coming months, changes in supply and product range are anticipated.

According to the company, the agreement may affect items that require rapid transport and handling, including Alphonso mangoes, grapes from Maharashtra, okra, brinjal, and frozen shrimp. Reduced import costs and changes in logistics may allow more frequent sourcing from suppliers in India.

The updated supply chain may reduce transit losses and support product condition during transport. Products such as mangoes, pomegranates, drumsticks, and bitter gourds may reach the UK with shorter lead times. Frozen seafood products such as shrimp and fish may also be affected by logistics changes.

Lower import costs and fewer delays may affect product availability, with potential changes in stock levels and product range in the UK market.

The agreement is expected to be implemented in 2026. Hallans stated it will adjust sourcing and distribution in line with the changes.

For more information:

Hallans Cash & Carry

Tel: +44 1293 520124

Email: [email protected]

www.hallans.co.uk