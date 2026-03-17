Turkey boosts vegetable exports to Russia as Iran supply drops

Over the past two weeks, shipments of Turkish vegetables and some fruits to Russia have increased in response to the situation involving Iran.

According to export sources in the Mediterranean region of Turkey, peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, and citrus are being shipped from the Antalya region to Russia. Demand has risen as Russia previously sourced a share of these products from Iran.

Deliveries are carried out by both road and sea, with no reported issues related to payments.

Source: ABC.AZ