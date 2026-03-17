The Moroccan government forecasts record agricultural growth of around 15% in 2026

Moroccan agriculture could see record growth in 2026. At its meeting on March 12th, the Government Council predicted growth in agricultural added value of around 15%, driven in particular by the return of rainfall and an expected improvement in crop indicators.

This increase would be part of a broader recovery dynamic for the national economy, which is on course for a fifth consecutive year of recovery. According to AgriMaroc, the head of government, Aziz Akhannouch, has described this outlook as "record growth" for the agricultural sector, saying that the recent rains have altered the trajectory of the 2025-2026 season after several years marked by water shortages. In particular, they should support cereals, staple crops, and livestock farming, while strengthening agriculture's contribution to Morocco's economic growth and food security.

The minister for agriculture, Ahmed El Bouari, pointed out that most of the country's agricultural areas were affected by rainfall, with particularly high levels in the north, Saïss, West, Chaouia, and Doukkala, key regions for arable crops and mixed systems combining crops and livestock. The ministry has described the campaign as "promising", with the potential to bring the sector closer to the levels of added value seen at the end of the Green Morocco Plan.

However, the campaign remains dependent on a number of factors, notably the distribution of rainfall at the end of the cycle, the state of the grazing land, changes in spring temperatures, and the capacity of the sector to transform the improved climate into marketable volumes. Flooding has also been reported in certain regions of the north and west of France, reminding us that the return of rainfall does not produce uniform effects depending on the region and the crop.

If the trend continues, 2026 could mark a turning point after several seasons severely affected by water stress.