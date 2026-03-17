Clasol Group integrates the cooperative Cofru

Grupo Clasol has taken a new strategic step by integrating the Betxí Fruit Cooperative, Cofru, which brings together 124 grower families and will produce over 5,000 tons of clementines and mandarins.

© Cofru

The operation arrives at a crucial time for the group, which is expected to surpass 300 million euros in total revenue in 2026. Each new partnership boosts the group's productive capacity and brings it closer to competing directly with the major players in the industry.

"This move supports a model designed for growers, offering stability, professionalism, and a reliable method to ensure farm continuity in an increasingly complex environment," stated César Claramonte, CEO of Clasol.

"This step further demonstrates that our model is effective. We are collaborating to create more value for small and medium-sized agriculture, increase bargaining power in the markets, and secure a sustainable, professional future for current and future growers," he stated.

© Cofru

In addition to expanding its production base, Clasol continues to modernize processes and workplaces using advanced technology and efficiency improvements that enhance its competitiveness and increase its capacity to produce more.

"Incorporating Cofru will enable us to sustain growth while preserving our agricultural roots and establishing ourselves as a major player in the fruit and vegetable industry," César Claramonte stressed.

For more information:

César Claramonte

Clasol

Tel: (+34) 964585947

Email: [email protected]

clasol.com