Farmers in Ukraine's Kherson region are increasingly exploring drought-tolerant and non-traditional crops as climate change, water shortages, and the impact of war reshape local agriculture. According to Ivan Morynskyi, dean of the Kherson State Agrarian and Economic University, growers are beginning to test exotic fruit and vegetable crops that offer commercial potential. that could gradually diversify production in southern Ukraine.

Water availability has become the key limiting factor for many traditional crops. Vegetables such as cabbage require substantial moisture during the growing season. A single cabbage plant can transpire 6–8 litres of water per day under warm conditions, making irrigation essential.

To adapt, farmers are focusing on technologies that improve water efficiency. Technologies such as mulching with straw or organic residues and shading nets are being promoted as practical solutions to reduce evaporation and maintain yields. Ukrainian farmers already have extensive experience with drip irrigation systems, which allow water to be delivered directly to the root zone while minimizing losses.

At the same time, warming temperatures are making it possible to grow crops that were previously considered unsuitable for the region. Experimental plantings in Kherson have already included pomegranate, persimmon, fig, and jujube (ziziphus). According to Morynskyi, jujube has proven particularly adaptable, producing stable annual harvests and offering potential both for fresh consumption and processing.

Experts also view persimmon as a promising crop. Harvest takes place relatively late in the season, often in November, and the fruit requires careful manual picking using pruning tools. However, locally grown fruit has shown superior flavour compared with imported alternatives, suggesting potential opportunities for regional branding and premium positioning.

Farmers are also discussing the possibility of cultivating olives, another drought-tolerant crop common in Mediterranean climates. While commercial production remains at an early stage, researchers say the region's changing climate means such crops can no longer be considered unrealistic.

One challenge for producers is achieving sufficient scale. Individual farms experimenting with new crops often lack the volume required to supply retail chains or export markets. Agricultural experts, therefore, encourage coordinated planting strategies among growers, similar to cooperative models used in countries such as Israel, where farmers cultivate the same varieties to build marketable volumes.

Alongside fruit crops, drought-resistant vegetables are also attracting attention. Muscat pumpkin, for example, is valued for its strong root system and ability to use limited soil moisture efficiently. The crop also offers multiple processing opportunities, including sauces, candied products, and juices, while its long storage life makes it attractive for both domestic and export markets.

For the Kherson region, traditionally known for watermelons and vegetables, the gradual introduction of southern fruit and resilient vegetable crops could create new product categories and export opportunities as the agricultural sector adapts to a changing climate.

Source: vgorunews