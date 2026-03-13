Abundant artichoke supply and good demand after a first part of the season marked by shortages

The first part of the artichoke season in the Spanish regions of Alicante and Murcia has been marked by a low supply and high prices. However, the situation has turned around completely in March, and there has been an abundant supply and no issues in meeting the demand.

© Hemanos Mas

"From November to mid-February, production was really scarce, despite the lack of adverse phenomena, such as frosts," says Francisco Mas, Sales Director of Frutas y Hortalizas Mas Serrano.

© Hemanos Mas

"Production has been increasing this month, and fortunately, there has been good demand. Supermarkets are running promotions, and this is helping boost consumption, as prices are more affordable since there is more supply," says the grower and marketer.

© Hemanos Mas

"Quality has been really good thanks to the rainy and cool weather, as well as the low impact of pests," says Francisco Mas. "Also, thanks to the fact that we've had more rainfall, we will be able to extend the season until mid-May with the same quality standards."

© Hemanos Mas

The Alicante-based company has expanded the acreage devoted to its Green Queen green artichoke by 8%, and the violet artichoke by another 10%. Around 35% of its production stays in the domestic market, especially the smaller pieces, while the rest is exported, mainly to France, Switzerland, Germany, and the Benelux countries. "We are trying to introduce the artichoke into Nordic countries such as Denmark, where the product is still largely unknown."

For more information:

Francisco Mas

Frutas y Hortalizas Mas Serrano, SL.

Partida Daimes, P.l. 1 N.º 96.

03294 Elche, Alicante, Spain.

Tel.: +34 965 45 70 63

[email protected]

www.masserrano.es