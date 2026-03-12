This seedless snack pepper is meant to meet the needs of a growing market

"Consumers aren't eating fewer vegetables. They're looking for tasty and convenient novelties," says Riccardo Colombi, the head of product development at the Italian seed company Exnovaseed, introducing a new pepper variety that aims to expand the range.

"The snack pepper is not an absolute novelty," says Colombi, "but ours has some peculiarities that distinguish it from others. First, it is seedless, which may appeal to those who are generally hesitant about peppers. Its seedless nature makes it highly digestible, ensuring it will be enjoyed by even the youngest consumers who dislike the sensation of seeds while chewing."

© Exnovaseed © Exnovaseed

To qualify as a snack, a pepper must be small, and this variety from Exnovaseed fits the bill. Its maximum length is between eight and twelve centimeters. It is a small product suitable for modern packaging. Other features include sweetness and color. It comes in red, orange, and yellow varieties."

These features benefit packers, large-scale retailers, and store owners. But what can farmers expect? "Cultivation is similar to that of other peppers," Colombi points out. "I would compare it to friggitello, especially in terms of field yields. You have to be a professional, but I think that's a prerequisite nowadays. In horticulture, no one can afford to improvise anymore."

© Exnovaseed

"Our post-harvest tests have confirmed that it has a good shelf life. So far, it has been cultivated in Sicily, Calabria, Veneto, and Emilia-Romagna with good results. In practice, it can be available year-round," Riccardo Colombi concludes.

For more information:

Exnovaseed

Via Consolare, 28

47122 Forlì - Italy

+39 0543 032310

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.exnovaseed.com