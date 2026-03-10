NEPG urges cut in Northwest Europe potato acreage

NEPG reiterates the need to reduce potato acreage in North-western Europe. However, this adjustment must be economically viable. Producers cannot produce and sell below their production costs.

With just a few months to go before the end of the 2025–2026 season, NEPG is calling on processors to communicate their end-of-season requirements quickly and clearly. For producers, it is not economically justifiable to keep volumes in storage without commercial visibility.

Competitiveness and sustainability

While European manufacturers aim to remain competitive in the global market for processed products, NEPG states this should not come at the expense of the sustainability of the European model. Alongside the long-standing relationship between producers and processors, the development of more resilient varieties remains important. These include varieties less affected by climatic constraints, such as input use and water availability, as well as seed production for these varieties.

The sector's long-term viability requires a balanced approach across the supply chain.

Contractual oversight

NEPG urges producers to exercise caution when signing contracts. With contract prices already known, additional profitability may come from free buy potatoes, making it important to limit planted area even if seed availability is high.

Although many producers focus on securing contracts due to concerns about declining volumes, new varietal and quality requirements must be clearly understood. Producers are advised to plant only volumes they reasonably expect to sell at a viable price.

Any purchase offer without a clearly defined price should be rejected.

Stocks of free buy potatoes

Potatoes that are not contracted or that do not meet quality standards may not find buyers. Producers are advised to consider the technical, health, and environmental consequences of clearing unsold stocks onto fields. Alternative outlets such as animal feed, methanisation, or donations to associations should be considered first.

Production costs and processed potato sales

NEPG states that clearer visibility on sales of processed potato products would help reflect actual industrial demand and guide production decisions.

Producers are also advised to reduce planted area and manage production costs. Although seed potato prices have declined slightly, production costs, including energy, fertilizer, and diesel, may increase if the conflict in the Middle East continues.

