Ukrainian mushroom producer expands exports and value-added production

Ukrainian mushroom producer Borovyk has developed into one of the country's leading growers of button mushrooms, with a current output of around 120 tonnes per month. The family-owned company has been active in the sector for more than 20 years, gradually expanding from a small farm into a vertically integrated operation.

Borovyk works with a full production cycle, covering cultivation, processing, and the manufacture of finished products. In addition to fresh mushrooms, the company produces dried and preserved products, including marinated champignons and mushroom-based spreads. Processing allows the company to extend shelf life, diversify sales channels, and increase added value.

The producer was among the first mushroom growers in Ukraine to obtain GLOBALG.A.P. certification, enabling it to enter export markets. Borovyk currently supplies mushrooms to Italy and Moldova, reflecting growing demand for certified Ukrainian produce in neighbouring European markets.

Alongside production and exports, the company has introduced an on-site visitor programme that presents the mushroom cultivation process, from substrate preparation and growing to harvesting and processing. This initiative supports direct sales and product promotion, while strengthening links between production and consumers.

