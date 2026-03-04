"We hope to be able to extend the marketing window until Easter"

After the first small quantities were harvested at the end of January, the greenhouse lettuce season on the island of Reichenau really took off in the second half of February. "We have already completed our first small -scale campaigns in food retail, but from week 10 onwards, there will be comprehensive advertising measures in food retail in southern Germany," explains Christian Müller, managing director and deputy managing director of Germany's southernmost producer cooperative. The greenhouse lettuce is not only sold through food retail but also through wholesale markets in southern Germany.

Müller goes on to explain that the past winter was generally quite cold and low in sunlight. "Due to the lack of sunshine and high fog, some of our lettuce stocks grew less. This also meant that our gardeners had to heat for a very long time, which had a corresponding impact on production costs. Nevertheless, the current quality and quantities are consistently good to very good."

© Reichenau-Gemüse eG

A look inside a lettuce greenhouse on the island of Reichenau. Overall, Reichenau-Gemüse eG expects a total volume of around 2 million heads of lettuce this year (about half of which will be cabbage lettuce). Around 40% of all greenhouse operations within the cooperative are dedicated to growing lettuce under glass.

Increasing competition

Compared to last year, the new season is starting with slightly higher entry prices. However, considering the renewed cost increases, this was also urgently necessary, according to Müller. At the marketing level, supply volumes from southern Europe are expected to increase. "The extreme weather conditions in large parts of the Mediterranean region are now over for now. Accordingly, there will probably soon be more outdoor lettuce from France and Spain again. Belgian lettuce is also currently available in fairly large quantities." Hydroponic lettuce from German production, on the other hand, does not pose any significant competition due to its different product characteristics and year-round availability.

Highly valued as harbingers of spring

Greenhouse lettuce has been the start of the season in the Reichenau gardeners' settlement for many years and has positioned itself on the market as one of the first harbingers of spring in southern Germany. Müller: "From a purely horticultural standpoint, curly lettuce is more attractive than cabbage lettuce due to its stability in cultivation. However, the latter has established itself as a classic over the years and continues to attract more attention from consumers. A few years ago, there was a period of one or two years when lettuce lost some of its importance, but in terms of total volume, it is still far ahead."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

The staff of Reichenau-Gemüse eG at this year's Fruit Logistica with Deputy Managing Director Christian Müller (3rd from right) and Managing Director Johannes Bliestle (2nd from right)

Increased demand at Easter

Due to their unique selling point and high esteem in the trade, greenhouse lettuce remains attractive for many member companies in the Reichenau gardeners' settlement. Demand is particularly strong at the beginning of the new season, confirms Müller. "The marketing window is quite short and ends as soon as the early outdoor areas, such as the Palatinate, start the season. Our goal is to extend the marketing season until Easter, as experience shows that regional consumers are eager to buy after Lent. Depending on the supply situation, we would then also have the opportunity to accompany the end of the season with attractive promotional campaigns," he concludes.

