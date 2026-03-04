“Cabbage market currently under pressure”

Sales of white and red cabbage are not easy at the moment. "It's a tough market," sighs Richard Kruijer of Tuindersbelang from Warmenhuizen, which organizes sales for about 60 cabbage growers. "The finer sizes can still be sold, but sales of the larger sizes are very difficult, especially for Danish cabbage."

"Prices for white cabbage are around €10 for sizes 7/8, €12 for sizes 9/10, and €30 for sizes 12/13. For red cabbage, prices for the larger sizes are around €16, the price for size 9/10 is around €17, and the price for size 12/13 is €30, just like white cabbage," the seller explains. "The quality of the cabbage is fortunately good, but it was harvested quite ripe, so it remains to be seen how well the quality will hold up over the next few months."

"The severe weather did cause some damage in southern Europe, but we are not really noticing that yet in cabbage sales. Possibly, when the weather improves, some additional demand will come from the UK, because the British consume more white cabbage when the weather is warmer than when it is cold, mainly due to higher consumption of coleslaw with barbecues."

"Yields have actually been good everywhere in Western Europe except the UK. However, we are currently missing demand from Eastern Europe, which is normally a market that can absorb a lot of cabbage," Kruijer continues. "For now, though, we are seeing more supply than demand, despite the low prices. But the real cabbage months are still to come, and then we can act as Europe's hoarder!"

