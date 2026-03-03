Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Wholesale fruit and vegetable prices UK - week 9:

UK apple prices mixed as Cox eases and Braeburn edges up

Wholesale apple prices in the UK recorded mixed movements this week, with some varieties easing while others edged higher.

Among apples, Bramley's Seedling averaged £1.20 per kg, down 2 per cent from £1.22 the previous week. Cox's Orange Group fell more sharply, declining 11 per cent to an average of £1.10 per kg, compared with £1.23 last week.

Egremont Russet was reported at an average of £2.06 per kg, with no direct weekly comparison provided. Braeburn strengthened slightly, rising 3 per cent to £1.15 per kg, up from £1.12. Gala remained stable at £1.17 per kg, unchanged week on week.

Other Late Season apples recorded one of the largest adjustments, falling 25 per cent to an average of £1.24 per kg, compared with £1.66 the previous week.

© GOV.UK

In pears, Conference averaged £1.09 per kg, up 1 per cent from £1.08. Doyenne du Comice edged down 1 per cent to £1.07 per kg, compared with £1.08 last week.

For Bramley's Seedling, the usual trading range was £0.88 to £1.61 per kg, while Cox's Orange Group ranged from £0.88 to £1.50. Egremont Russet was quoted between £1.91 and £2.20 per kg. Braeburn traded from £0.90 to £1.33, and Gala from £0.88 to £1.38.

Other late-season apples ranged from £1.00 to £1.53 per kg.

Conference pears showed a wide range from £0.75 to £1.66 per kg, while Doyenne du Comice ranged from £0.80 to £1.32.

No reported prices were listed this week for blackberries, currants, blueberries, cherries, gooseberries, plums, raspberries, or strawberries.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:
GOV.UK
Tel: +44 (0) 7920 073612
Email: [email protected]
www.gov.uk

