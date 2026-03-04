Mercadona and Lidl gain more market share than all other retailers and restaurants combined

Competition in the Spanish food market, both in and outside the home, has increased in recent months. While the horeca sector, which includes bars and restaurants, is declining, modern retail chains are fueling growth, with Mercadona and Lidl at the forefront in 2025.

Together, the two chains contribute 1.1 percentage points to market share growth in value, accounting for two-thirds of the Spanish food market's 1.7 point growth. According to data from Worldpanel by Numerator, Mercadona leads the sector with 19.7% of sales and is also the fastest-growing chain, increasing its share by 0.7 points over the last year.

Lidl is next, with a 5.1% share and a 0.4-point increase in 2025, making it one of the most dynamic competitors. Consum and Aldi also stand out, each gaining 0.2 points and reaching shares of 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Eroski and DIA increased their shares by 0.1 points to 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively.

In contrast, Carrefour and Alcampo ended 2025 with decreases of 0.5 and 0.2 points, respectively. Carrefour holds 6% of the market, but its position is threatened by Lidl, while Alcampo maintains a 2% share, with Aldi closing in.

Unlike the retail sector, the Horeca sector experienced an overall decline. Bars, cafés, and terraces remain second in the market, behind Mercadona, with an 11.2% share, though this is a 0.6-point decrease compared to the previous year. Independent restaurants occupy third place with 8.6%, having lost 0.2 points.

The decline is more moderate in fast food restaurants (QSRs), decreasing by 0.1 points to 3.4%. Full-service restaurants (FSR) stay steady at 0.9% of the market, the same as in 2024.

2025 confirms a shift in share from out-of-home consumption to organised retail, with Mercadona and Lidl as the primary beneficiaries of this change in consumer habits.

Source: Inforetail