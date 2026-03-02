"Adverse weather and pests have decreased yields by approximately 15% overall"

Ongoing rain, cold nights, strong winds, and pests like Thrips parvispinus have made the vegetable season in Almeria quite challenging. This has led to lower yields and increased price volatility, with cucumber prices reaching record highs.

"Adverse weather conditions, including high humidity and pests, have been our biggest challenge because overall yields have decreased by about 15%, varying depending on the crop. Fruit set and ripening have been affected, leading to very inconsistent production," affirms Antonio Ruiz, Sales Director of Murgiverde.

"Production has declined, and quality has also dropped, especially in pepper, with a higher percentage of second categories due to the ongoing presence of Thrips parvispinus, which we growers in Almeria continue to deal with and haven't yet managed to control. This remains an unresolved issue," Ruiz stated.

Prices have generally remained high across all products, especially for cucumber, pepper, and aubergine. "Cucumber has reached record levels and remains high despite a larger planted area this season. In other products, price increases have not been as sudden because of supply availability from other countries. For example, tomatoes from Morocco, Turkey, and the Netherlands, as well as Moroccan and Italian courgettes, have helped temper price spikes," Ruiz stated.

"We have been forced to make difficult decisions because at times during the season, we couldn't supply certain products' programs. This situation was aggravated by bad weather, which led to the closure of navigation in the Strait of Gibraltar and disrupted Moroccan exports. We have been experiencing a cycle of high prices since last season, driven by supply fluctuations and increased pressure from large European retailers. Profit margins are shrinking because they can't sell at any price, which can lead to changes in consumption," he stated.

"Based on recent years' experiences, climate change, the meteorological instability characterized by extreme rain and wind episodes, temperature drops, heat peaks, and the spread of new pests, is here to stay," he added.

"Almeria's production is competing for market share against other origins. To remain a reliable production model, ensure supply, and offer not only a quality product but also a service that truly distinguishes it from competitors, we must adapt and seek future solutions to be better prepared. I believe now is the time to take a step forward by increasing greenhouse automation and developing genetics better suited to new scenarios. The future is not the past," Antonio Ruiz emphasized.

